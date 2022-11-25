Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 28-December 2, 2022

Jessica Serfaty

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) grow closer.

Jada (Elia Cantu) gives Eric (Greg Vaughan) and earful about Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) eviscerates Chanel (Raven Bowens).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) leans on Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Nicole has devilish dreams of EJ.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric have a moment of brotherly love.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is a shoulder for Jada to lean on.

Nicole spills everything to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Gabi (Camila Banus) rails against Chloe and Stefan.

Belle (Martha Madison) isn’t quite sure just what to do.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Ava Listens to Her Inner Charlie Dale and Drives Susan Off a Cliff

Chad (Billy Flynn) continues to find himself drawn to Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) goes IN on EJ, and Wendy (Victoria Grace) tears into Li (Remington Hoffman).

Brady supports Nicole.

Chad and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) are quite worried about EJ.

Eric and Nicole have a massive blowup!

Li breaks down and admits everything to Wendy, urging her to keep quiet.

EJ confirms Johnny suspicions, urging him to keep quiet.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) continues to advise Jada.

Nicole and EJ get sauced.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!