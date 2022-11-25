General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 28-December 2, 2022

Emma Samms

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Robert (Tristan Rogers) demands Holly’s (Emma Samms) surrender.

The walls close in on Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) lights into Jeff (William Moses).

Heather (Alley Mills) has a brush with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) asks Sonny (Maurice Benard) to do him a solid.

Mac (John J. York) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) ask Ava (Maura West) a favor.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Austin (Roger Howarth) have an honest discussion.

Michael (Chad Duell) has harsh words for Dex (Evan Hofer).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have a sit down.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) gets information from a surprising source.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) gets a clue.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a sit down.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) confides in Dante.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) has a proposition for Cody (Josh Kelly).

Elizabeth brutally rebuffs Esme’s (Avery Pohl) pleas for help.

Esme lashes out.

Cody’s loose lips catch Sam’s ear.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have some mother/daughter bonding time.

Sonny supports Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Sasha and Sam get closer.

Nina and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) do battle.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) have a sit down.

Victor makes some very wrong assumptions.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) turns his back on Nikolas (Marcus Coloma)

Willow’s health takes a turn.

Josslyn sends Dex packing.

Holly’s attempt to abscond with the Ice Princess turns explosive!

