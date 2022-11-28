Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Brandon Beemer: "The Future is Bright For Shawn and Belle"

Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison

Good things might be coming for a fan-favorite Days of Our Lives couple. Speaking at Day of DAYS to Soap HubBrandon Beemer (Shawn-Douglas) said: 

The future is bright for Shawn and Belle [Martha Madison].

Soap Hub's Michael Maloney also noted that the event often pairs actors who might share upcoming storylines. And at Day of DAYS,  Madison and Beemer were doing the rounds as a duo.

Last year, things were rough for their characters. Jan (Heather Lindell) did a real number on "Shelle" by faking her son's paternity, but now legal eagle Belle is locking horns with DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang). Madison said:

I love that [Belle’s] not the ‘bad’ lawyer. She’s the good lawyer — the one who’s going to win.

More good news is coming for Shawn (though the cop doesn't know it), thanks to the impending return of his dad, Bo (Peter Reckell). Beemer recalled working with Reckell, saying:

[Peter] gave me tips about [things]. We’d be in a scene, and I’d be unsure of something, and he’d tell me to go for it. I would, and then, I’d be happy!

