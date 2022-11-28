Billy Flynn

Horton house: Jack's return startles Gwen and she slams her computer shut. He explains how he had Thanksgiving with Nancy and Mike, who are now a couple. Jack comments he's a step up from Clyde, but doesn't seem fully on board.

Gwen tells Jack she's working on Paulina's story, but feels skeptical about her reporting skills. She explains that Chad said he didn't want her to work on it and she agreed. Jack's surprised by Chad's actions, but understands his PR stance. Gwen says she doesn't fully trust Sloan as a source and Chad threatened to sue if every word wasn't fact checked. Gwen tells Jack she's still vetting the story. Jack tells her she'll have to make a judgment call.

Jack tells Gwen why he didn't hire Xander and says she should still try not to be around him. Gwen admits she's been bumping into him periodically and are finding their way as friends. Jack worries that Gwen may be fooling herself. He softens toward Gwen and offers to look over her story.

Roach Motel: Sarah bluntly asks Xander if he kidnapped Bonnie and Susan. Xander tries to dance around it, but Sarah says she knows Xander enough to know when he's lying about something big. When Xander tries to blame the drug company about his job situation, Sarah doesn't believe him.

Sarah runs down why she thinks Xander is guilty and wants him to admit it now. Xander says he feels hurt because Sarah believed in him, but now she's accusing him of kidnapping. Sarah finds the pharmaceutical company's website, much to Xander's complete surprise. Sarah suddenly rolls back all her accusations and apologizes. She tells him she needs to let him off the hook with Maggie.

DiMera mansion: Tony's trying to reach EJ when Chad comes in. Tony tells Chad that EJ kidnapped Tripp to get leverage on Ava. Tony wants Chad to keep this from Stephanie and he agrees. Tony gets a call from Rafe, who tells him where they can find EJ. They head out.

Cliffside crash site: EJ's calling out for Susan when Ava emerges from the brush. EJ's not sure she's really there, but Ava says otherwise, and pulls a gun on EJ. Ava plays on EJ's guilt-fueled drunken state. EJ says he has no conscience so she's really alive, which means Susan had a chance. Ava confirms that Susan is dead because she made sure of it.

EJ questions why Ava's alive and she explains she jumped out of the car. She tells EJ it's his turn to die. EJ lunges for the gun and ends up passed out alone on the roadside.

Chad and Tony find EJ, who's head is pounding from his fall. EJ says Ava was there with a gun, but Tony questions why he's still alive. They want to take him to the hospital, but he refuses. They have to find Ava...NOW!

Kiriakis mansion: Maggie walks in on Stephanie and Alex. They talk about Ava and Stephanie questions if she ran off the road on purpose. Maggie tells them about Sarah's theory about the man in the clown mask, but asks them to keep it between them. Stephanie thinks Sarah may be jumping to conclusions and Maggie agrees. Maggie leaves the two alone. Stephanie tells Alex the mood is broken, but looks forward to another date.

Endings:

-Xander heads out for ice and calls Gwen. He tells her what happened with Sarah and how she found the website. Gwen says she set it up for him and Xander is grateful.

-Chad and Tony try to deal in reality, but EJ's insistent. They take him away without seeing the single bullet left behind on the road.

