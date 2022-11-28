Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: According to Plan

GH Quartermaines

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tells Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) Thanksgiving is going according to plan as Ned (Wally Kurth) watches on.  

Ned tells someone the holiday isn't short on excitement. 

On the other side of Port Charles, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) tells Holly (Emma Samms) on a megaphone outside that it is her last chance while Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Mac (John J. York) are with the Commish. Will Holly give up?

Watch the promo below.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

