The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Courts Trouble

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) tells Jack and Kyle (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor) she may be in hot water for rebuffing Tucker's (Trevor St. John) request to help with his takeover of Jabot. The men vow to protect Diane. Meanwhile, Tucker is the last thing Diane should be worried about, as Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) pays her a visit at the Abbott mansion and has a score to settle with her.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul defends himself to Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) comes to an agreement on things. Later, watch for Lily to take a trip down memory lane with Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) tells Lily about his one-night stand with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Lily encourages her brother to make things right.

Adam/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) cools her heels at Society after her job hunt goes bust. She is still thinking about the Newman black sheep's (Mark Grossman) marriage proposal. At first, she tries to keep a stiff upper lip but folds and rips into Adam for the mess he made of things between them and the drunken proposal.

Sally finally admits she still cares for Adam, and he tells her they should be together because of their love. Adam convinces Sally to talk privately, and they two wind up back in Sally's hotel room. Sally continues to light into Adam and admits the two share something special and that she still wants him. Look for the two to get intimate.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) tries to clean up the mess he's made.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) finds out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has deviated from the plan against Diane and goes to Jeremy.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) issues a harsh warning to Nick (Joshua Morrow).