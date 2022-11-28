Y&R's Joshua Morrow Weighs in on Nick's Feelings For Sally

The Young and the Restless' Nick (Joshua Morrow) is currently hooking up with flame-haired fashionista Sally (Courtney Hope)...who just so happens to be the beloved ex of his despised little brother Adam (Mark Grossman)! What's a Newman heir to do? Morrow weighed in on the drama in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

Morrow explained how much he enjoyed playing the Nick-Phyllis (Michelle Stafford)-Sharon (Sharon Case) triangle years ago. Now, things are a bit different, since Sally is caught between two brothers. Morrow said:

I like the dynamic of Nick and Adam as brothers and sort of enemies. Nick has tried to accept Adam, but he’s fallen for Sally and Nick knows that Adam still loves her and Nick’s trying to be respectful but he wants this woman, so I’m having a blast. I love working with Courtney. She’s a breath of fresh air and it’s like a brand-new experience for me. I haven’t gotten to be in a story like this in a while and it’s been really fun. A big part of that is obviously getting to work with her and Mark on pretty much a daily basis.

Asked whether he thought this storyline had "legs," Morrow responded:

Yes and I really hope Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/head writer] and the rest of the writers and production take their time with it and make it as messy and complicated and painful as possible.

Could Nick and Sally have a viable romantic future ahead of them? Morrow said: