DAYS' Paul Telfer on Xander: "He’s a Different Kind of Villain Than He Used to be"

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Xander (Paul Telfer) has evolved. He's a married man with a conscience...but he hasn't turned into a totally good guy. After all, his recent abduction of Susan (Stacy Haiduk) resulted in her death. At the recent Day of DAYS event, Telfer and scene partner Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) chatted about Xander and Sarah's evolution and predicaments.

Of his character's evolution, Telfer said:

It’s not that I preferred Xander as a villain. It’s nice when you get to change. He’s a different kind of villain than he used to be. He’s always kidnapped women and children but now, he feels bad about it. You can see the empathy he has for his victims and is aware of the damage he’s doing.

Meanwhile, Sarah doesn't know the depths of her hubby's depravity. Godfrey quipped:

He’s a stellar partner to her. He’s loving. He shows up for her whenever she needs him.

Xander is a Kiriakis by blood, though he sometimes goes by Cook. Which surname is correct? Telfer said: