On today’s General Hospital recap: Robert's in the hospital recovering from his mugging. TJ tells Jordan they're waiting on results of a tox screen and she believes Robert was drugged. Diane's by his side when he wakes up. Robert is upset when she tells him that he lost the briefcase and Holly.

Liz stops by Wyndemere to give Esme a check up and warns her to take better care of herself during her pregnancy. Esme begs Liz to convince Nikolas to let her go, but Liz isn't having it. Liz reminds Esme she could be having the baby in prison rather than living on Cassadine Island. Esme points out that Nikolas will want nothing to do with her once the baby is born.

After Liz leaves, Subconscious Ryan appears to Esme who begs for help in getting out of her predicament. He tells her to throw the vitamins that Liz just gave her away and refuse to take care of herself so the baby suffers. Esme doesn't want to lose the only leverage she has, so she hangs onto a few pills.

Victor moves into Wyndemere and tells Nikolas he needs to prepare the Cassadines for what's to come. Nikolas says the house is still under repair. Liz is surprised to see Victor moving in, but he claims it's all about being around family. While Victor takes a call, Liz points out to Nikolas that it's just a matter of time before Victor finds out that Esme is in the North Tower. Nikolas claims he has it all under control. After Liz leaves, Nikolas claims she was there as a friend, though Victor believes they're an item. Nikolas tells Victor not to let Ava know that Liz has been coming over.

Mac and Kevin want Ava's help in catching Esme. Kevin says Esme made a connection with Ryan and believes Ryan would tell them where to find her. They tell Ava they want to use her to get Ryan to talk. Ava realizes they believe Esme is the hooker and her target is Trina. She agrees to see Ryan.

Dante pays Heather a visit to ask her about the crash, but she wants a deal before she'll help. After Dante leaves, Heather convinces the guard to let her make a call to Scotty, and asks him to come see her.

Laura promises Scotty that she'll find Lucy's real shooter and bring them to justice. The two run across Holly who says she's meeting someone for business purposes. Laura questions why Holly has business on Thanksgiving Eve, but Holly claims she's working for a government agency. Holly mentions needing a ride out of town, so Laura offers to take her.

Scotty meets with Heather, who complains about her neck pain since the crash. She wants Scotty's help in getting her out and filing a lawsuit against the city. Heather tells Scotty she knows who helped Anna escape. Scotty eventually tells her no.

Dante and Mac are present when Ava talks to Ryan. She tells him Esme attacked her and wants his help. She says she'll be by his side while he takes Esme down. Through the interpreter, Ryan is able to tell Ava they'll find Esme together.

Jordan tells Robert they reviewed the security cameras and know who took the briefcase. Diane realizes that Robert knows something. She believes he's aware that Holly drugged him and stole the necklace. She says she hopes Holly doesn't drag him down and get him into trouble with the WSB.

Jordan calls Laura, who's on a speaker with Holly. She tells her about Robert's mugging and the missing necklace. Holly hangs up the phone and pulls a gun on Laura. Laura begs her to put the gun away, then accuses Holly of working with Victor and Eileen, and stealing Robert's briefcase. Holly drops Laura off on the side of the road with her phone and takes off without her. Laura manages to call Kevin.

Ryan and Heather run into each other in the break room. (Dear Show, Heather is at Darkham and Ryan is at Shadybrook. Those two places are not the same and are supposedly in different parts of the city and state. Why do you have them bumping into each other like they're living in the same building? That's just bad writing by poo-flinging monkeys. Do better.)

