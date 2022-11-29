Jackée Harry and James Reynolds Talk DAYS' Diversity and Dream Scene Partners

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe) are both entertainment industry veterans, and fans and critics alike are loving their chemistry! The dynamite duo spoke to Love B. Scott at the recent Day of DAYS event about all things Salem.

Reynolds has been a firsthand witness to the growing diversity on DAYS, sharing:

Daytime television has always had a huge black audience, people loved watching their stories. And that was a struggle, I did that for years, years, and years. But there becomes a time where things become clear, and I think we saw this even more clearly around the time of lock down and everybody being at home. You saw how important representation was, you can’t have a community in America unless that community is diverse. And this show responded, the numbers change, they go up and down but now we’re seeing people of various backgrounds, Asians, Black folks, Hispanics and gay couples. It’s very important.

When asked how she brings such authenticity to the role of Paulina, Harry responded:

It’s the writing, but I do it the way you were raised. There’s a reality in the household, there’s a reality at church, there’s a reality when you go to school, a reality when you go to your job. Your mom say you act right when you get there. But then there’s a day when someone put their hands on you and all that goes out the window, you are like let’s get it on. You gotta be an authentic person.

And with whom would she like to share more scenes? Harry dished: