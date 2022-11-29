NATAS Announces Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa as Hosts For First Annual Children's & Family Emmys

NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) announced on Tuesday that actor/comic Jack McBrayer and YouTuber and music phenom JoJo Siwa will host the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

According to the organization, Siwa will host the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, and McBrayer will host the Children's & Family ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 11.

McBrayer said in a released statement:

I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children's & Family genre. It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages.



Siwa and her mother Jess Siwa's all-pop group XOMG POP! are slated to perform at the Creative Arts ceremony. The younger Siwa said about hosting the event: