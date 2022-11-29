B&B's Thorsten Kaye Dishes Ridge's Reaction to Thomas' Betrayal
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is one perturbed papa on The Bold and the Beautiful. He found out that his son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) faked the CPS call that broke up Ridge's marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Kaye delved into Ridge's reaction to Thomas' betrayal in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.
Ridge is floored at Thomas' actions. Kaye said:
Talk about betrayal. That's a big deal. Ridge and Brooke have been together for the better part of 35 years, on and off; that's always been the endgame. I think for him to walk away from her to be with someone else, it was a big deal, thinking he knew everything.
He added:
But now, of course, he feels betrayed because he left her for something that wasn't her fault. So that's a hard one. That's a tough one.
Making things even more complicated is that Ridge has defended Thomas to Brooke time and again. Kaye mused:
We've been there before, where Thomas does something, but this whole past six months, eight months, you just feel like he was getting better. He wasn't with mannequins anymore, and it seemed like everything was going to be great. To see that he would do this and he would lie to his dad, when he knew how much Ridge wanted to be with Brooke, and then he was caught in the middle? His phone call is the thing that changed everything.