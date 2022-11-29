B&B's Thorsten Kaye Dishes Ridge's Reaction to Thomas' Betrayal

Thorsten Kaye and Matthew Atkinson YouTube

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is one perturbed papa on The Bold and the Beautiful. He found out that his son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) faked the CPS call that broke up Ridge's marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Kaye delved into Ridge's reaction to Thomas' betrayal in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Ridge is floored at Thomas' actions. Kaye said:

Talk about betrayal. That's a big deal. Ridge and Brooke have been together for the better part of 35 years, on and off; that's always been the endgame. I think for him to walk away from her to be with someone else, it was a big deal, thinking he knew everything.

He added:

But now, of course, he feels betrayed because he left her for something that wasn't her fault. So that's a hard one. That's a tough one.

Making things even more complicated is that Ridge has defended Thomas to Brooke time and again. Kaye mused: