On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Fallout: Ridge is FURIOUS with Thomas for his deception. He can’t believe he framed Brooke for calling CPS. Thomas thinks his father should focus on his love for Taylor. However, Ridge’s focus is solely centered on his wayward son.

Eric jumps in and growls at Thomas for framing Brooke, and manipulating everyone. Ridge rejoins the fight saying Thomas is a lying liar who lies. He thanks Steffy for telling the truth, then turns his attention to Taylor because she knew (fourteen seconds before the ceremony, but still…). Taylor affirms she knew what Thomas did before the ceremony. Just then, Carter says they should give the immediate family some space and everyone goes somewhere upstairs (perhaps to Douglas’ room to learn more of this manipulative app about which they all speak).

Steffy and Taylor fill Ridge in on the events that occurred a few short moments before the ill-fated ceremony. Ridge can’t believe that Taylor was going to marry him while knowing about Thomas’ manipulation. Thomas steps in and takes the blame for his actions. Ridge thinks what he did was an “evil, calculated, scheme.” Thomas says he won’t try to defend his actions before doing just that. He reminds Ridge he moved out of Brooke’s house twice in the last year. He had to get his dad away from Brooke. Taylor rages at Thomas that he needed to stay in his own lane. Ridge reflects on the ELEVENTY times he begged Brooke to tell him the truth (without actually telling her what the hell he was talking about) - when it was Thomas who was the liar.

Taylor approaches Ridge, admitting she should have told him what she knew before the ceremony. Ridge embraces his self-righteous nature and asks what happened to the honest Taylor with whom he fell in love (Ridge has been wronged, but can someone PLEASE remember any bit of hypocritical history to throw in his face?). Taylor doesn’t know why she did what she did and apologizes (maybe Ridge should apologize for using Taylor as the perennial runner-up yet again).

Hope For The Future? The Logan sisters in Brooke’s living room feeling sad about their father and girlfriend leaving so quickly. The discussion shifts to Bill as Brooke wants to be transparent about his actions. Katie stops her because she already knows what happened - she overheard Bill and Carter arguing. Katie discusses how much Carter’s defense of her meant.

Brooke and Donna understand that Carter is the “new man” Katie has been discussing. She is hesitant to engage in the discussion when Brooke is heartbroken. She insists on basking in Katie’s happiness. Brooke asks Katie to tell them everything about what Carter said to Bill. She explains how Carter said Katie’s happiness was his business. Katie switches topics and, for some unexplainable reason, reminds Brooke to not give up on Ridge (FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY!).

C’mon, Wig! Sheila is somewhat annoyed that Deacon has Brooke on the brain. He is concerned for Brooke’s well-being, but Sheila can’t muster up much sympathy. Hope filled Deacon in because she’s out of town promoting Hope For The Future - Sheila hopes Deacon doesn’t expect to head over to the mansion and wipe away Brooke’s tears. Deacon insists he’ll be there for Brooke if she needs him. Sheila says she needs him more.

Sheila cracks open a beer and wonders if there will be wedding photos of Finn and Hayes in the news. She knows he is tempted to see Brooke, but shouldn’t dare. Sheila coyly asks how much time Deacon has before work. He says there’s enough time. Maybe she should don the red wig and outfit that sparked their first night of passion (or fraud). Deacon thinks she should stop going out in public in disguise. Sheila tells him to chill as she won’t get caught (famous last words) and has purchased a few new wigs (C’mon, wig!).

Endings:

-Katie and Donna remind Brooke not to give up hope because Ridge will come back to her. They are “written in the stars” - (I may throw my computer off the balcony).

-Ridge doesn’t understand why Taylor did what she did. Taylor again admits she should have told him what she knew before the ceremony - but she panicked. Taylor asks Ridge to affirm he loves her and reminds him of his own words. Ridge said he was with her because he loved her and not because of anything about Brooke.

-Steffy pipes up saying he has every right to feel hurt, but Taylor was protecting her son and her relationship. Taylor agrees and says she doesn’t want a marriage based on lies, and turns to stare painfully at Thomas. She says the thought of losing him again took her over. But now is the moment of truth - what is Ridge going to do? Are they going on with the wedding? Are they going to rebuild their life together? Taylor understands what has happened, but wants to know if he’s going to stand behind his promises and make her his wife.

