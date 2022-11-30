Booked and Busy: Y&R and SB Alum Eddie Cibrian Boards ABC's Home Economics

Multi-soap grad Eddie Cibrian (ex-Cole, Sunset Beach; ex-Matt, The Young and the Restless) has signed on to recur on hit ABC sitcom Home Economics. He'll play a hunky contractor on the show's upcoming second season. Elsewhere, All My Children's Vanessa Bell Calloway headlines a new supernatural drama, while General Hospital's Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) is producing a biopic.

All My Children

(ex-Garret) will make a special appearance at the 5th Annual Urban One Honors, taping in Atlanta on Dec. 2; the show will air Jan. 16, 2023 at 8 PM EST on TVOne and CLEO TV Vanessa Bell Calloway (ex-Yvonne) stars in the supernatural drama Wicked City, out on ALLBLK on Dec. 1; watch the trailer below

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) is set to headline/EP the comedic thriller Coup!, which has almost wrapped in America; it centers on a servant who rises up against his rich employer (played by Magnussen)

The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) stars in the sports/fantasy film Fantasy Football, out now on Paramount+

General Hospital

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) has signed on to produce the Charles Ponzi biopic Ponzi: Pure and True, an adaptation of the book Ponzi: The Incredible True Story of the King of Financial Cons by Donald Dunn

One Life to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) is set to EP the animated short film Falling

The Young and the Restless