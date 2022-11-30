DAYS' Camila Banus Talks Gabi's Stefan Attraction and Chloe Rivalry

AFF/Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus (Gabi) guested on the latest episode of Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast. There, she delved into her current storyline, in which her character is torn between her new romance with Li (Remington Hoffman) and unfinished business with ex Stefan (Brandon Barash).

She said:

I think the fun thing with Gabi and Stefan is, it's always this chase with them; it's the best part of them.

Once Stefan was resurrected, though, Gabi couldn't just pick up where she left off with him. For one, she'd moved on with Li. Moreover, Stefan was made to forget his feelings for Gabi, instead reuniting with former flame Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Have Barash and Banus discussed what they want to bring to their scenes this time around? Banus answered:

It was very clear that Stefan has nothing and wants nothing to do with Gabi, so as much as Gabi may want to push, there's written obstacles that she cannot just override. So we've taken this as far as the script is allowing us, you know. So that's why we haven't really planned too much: because we're going on this ride.

Banus mused about how much she enjoyed working with Bjorlin, saying of Gabi and Chloe:

It's really nice to see Gabi kind of have, in this love triangle, have another match, another equal, another somebody that's kind of, like, meeting her there and not kind of backing down.

Listen to the full interview here.