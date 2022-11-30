Elia Cantu

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera mansion: EJ plays dumb with Johnny, but the lad has receipts. EJ angrily denies any involvement with Stefan, but Johnny points out all the positives that have come his way, especially control. Johnny asks EJ to drop the act and be real. EJ takes a deep breath and admits he knew about Stefan, but wasn't in on it. He took advantage of the situation, but claims it was all Li and Kristen.

Johnny calls EJ out on betraying his brother. EJ tells Johnny his mission with Wendy isn't about letting someone love who they want, but revenge and payback for how he treated Ava. Johnny apologizes if taking sides with Ava caused Susan's demise, but EJ tells him it didn't.

EJ wants to move forward as a family as Susan would want, but Johnny says that's not possible until Stefan knows the truth. EJ says he would lose DiMera and go to prison. He asks Johnny not to take anything more from him, just as Stefan walks in. Johnny says they were talking about Susan.

Rafe's: Li questions Wendy's faith in Dr. Rolf over his. Wendy says Rolf admitted to what Li did and he's suddenly concerned that Rolf harmed her. Wendy wants to know if Li knew that she and Johnny were strapped down and about to be drugged like lab rats. Li claims shock, but Wendy points out this is how Rolf operates.

Li says will deal with Rolf, but Wendy stops him. She reminds him about another lie he told for love and says she always knows when he's lying. Li looks her in the eye and admits he's guilty. He then explains what happened between him and Rolf after he stumbled on Stefan in the lab.

Wendy worries about Gabi's reaction, but Li says Gabi loves him and only him. Li begs Wendy for her and Johnny to keep quiet. Li waxes poetic about his love for Gabi and asks again for Wendy not to tell Gabi, just as Gabi walks in. Wendy covers for Li.

Horton Square: Stefan can't stop staring at Chloe and tells her how lucky he is. Gabi interrupts to ask if they'll be at her wedding. Stefan says yes, so Gabi whips out an RSVP card and pen. Stefan says he's going to watch the drama, but Gabi claims there won't be any. She hopes Chloe won't be uncomfortable with Brady's presence.

After Gabi leaves, Stefan tells Chloe if she doesn't want to be around Brady, they can skip the wedding. He offers a trip to Miami as an alternative, which thrills her. Stefan fills out the card as not attending.

Brady Pub: Jada tells Eric she's not pregnant anymore. Eric thinks she had a miscarriage, but she says she had an abortion. A surprised Eric wonders why she didn't say anything. Jada replies, "my body my choice," which Eric supported. Eric agrees, but asks about their plan and his excitement. He doesn't understand why she didn't say anything. Jada thought Eric would try to talk her out of it, but he denies it.

Eric wonders what changed her mind since Thanksgiving. Jada tells him she had time to process the reality, and didn't want to be a cop and single mother. Jada tells Eric about her conversation with Nicole. She adds that Nicole's input helped her with her decision. Eric wants to be there for her, but she says she needs to rest. Jada tells Eric he's off the hook and tells him to leave her alone. Eric leaves the pub.

Basic Black: Nicole tells Brady she's very aware that Jada's making Eric's daddy dreams come true. Brady tries to lend his support, but Nicole's worried about Jada's longterm intentions with Eric. She brings up Brady's situation and questions why Eric wouldn't do the same. Brady forces Nicole to see the positive for everyone's sake. Nicole promises she'll make it work. Eric interrupts and says he needs to speak to Nicole alone.

Endings:

-Wendy and Johnny meet up and decide their loved ones have a lot to lose. They agree to keep their respective secrets, but neither feels okay with this decision.

-EJ tells Stefan he's full of anger doesn't know how to deal with it. Stefan sympathizes and offers to stand by his side, adding that EJ would do the same for him.

-Chloe runs into Brady, who notices the RSVP card. Chloe says she and Stefan aren't going to the wedding and asks if Nicole's still at Basic Black. Brady tells her to hold off her return because Eric showed up and seemed upset.

-Eric demands the truth from Nicole. Did she encourage Jada to have an abortion?

