Remington Hoffman

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Basic Black: Eric calls Nicole to see how she's doing. Eric is more optimistic than Nicole about the future. The office phone rings and Nicole quickly tells Eric and drops his call.

Chloe comes by and lets Nicole know she got Kristen's job. She wondered if Kristen or Li had a hand getting her to the DiMera office. When Nicole asks about Kristen’s role, Chloe admits her return to Basic Black came from Stefan and EJ. Nicole still can't believe Brady broke up with her and moved Kristen into his home. Chloe says what's done is done and she's moving forward.

Nicole asks if she's going too fast with Stefan, but Chloe says she's not pining after Brady, who opted to be with the bride of Chuckie. She assures Nicole they're just starting out and going slowly. Nicole updates Chloe on her reunion with Eric and divorce from Rafe. Oh and Jada's pregnant. Chloe's skeptical of Nicole's intentions when she told Jada the harsh truth about single motherhood. Nicole insists she has no agenda, but admits she's worried the future of their relationship. She thinks it's best for everyone if there's no baby.

Rafe's: Li drops by with Thanksgiving pie that never happened. Li's upset that Wendy's still gone, but Gabi turns the conversation to Rafe and his endlessly broken heart. Li gets upset about Nicole's lack of commitment to Rafe and parallels it to their relationship issues with Stefan. Gabi says Stefan is her past and Li's her future.

Knock, knock, it's Wendy. She wants to talk to Li alone, but Li tells her Gabi knows everything. Gabi defends Wendy taking off, but Li gets upset with her for blowing off him and her new job. Li thinks Wendy's memory was erased. When Gabi leaves, Wendy tells Li she knows what he did to keep Gabi and Stefan apart.

Allie and Chanel's: Wendy and Johnny try to figure out what to do next. Wendy says she can't stay silent and has to confront Li first. Johnny wants to go along, but she wants to stick to their plan to go to Li and EJ individually.

DiMera mansion: Shirtless, sweaty EJ awakens to knocking on his bedroom door, then Ava comes in. EJ thinks he's imagining her, but Ava says she's there to finish the job. She pulls out the gun and tells him he's joining his mother in hell. She shoots him before he wakes up from his nightmare.

A dressed, but not so fresh EJ comes downstairs and goes for a drink. Stefan notes his brother is hungover and should go for some coffee instead. EJ says he's still drunk from the night before and tells Stefan about his hallucinations. EJ appreciates his offer of sympathy and support.

EJ and Stefan talk about Chloe and Gabi. EJ starts revving up his trash talk about Gabi when Johnny walks in. Johnny asks his father how far he'd go to keep Gabi out of the family business.

Stefan leaves. EJ tells Johnny he has distressing news about Susan and tells him she's dead. Johnny asks what happened and EJ fills him in. He's shocked to find out Ava was the person behind the kidnapping.

EJ gets mad at Johnny for befriending Ava, but backs off and concedes that Johnny couldn't have known how insane Ava was. EJ hugs Johnny and tells him it's not his fault.

Brady Pub: Brady stops in to give Eric a box of cigars. Eric tells Brady he'll co-parent with Jada and stay with Nicole. Brady thinks they'll work through the kinks. Eric doesn't buy Brady's story that he moved Kristen in for the betterment of his family. Brady assures him that Marlena will be safe.

Eric tells Brady that he told Nicole about Jada's decision to keep the baby. Brady wonders how she took the news. Eric tries to remain positive that Nicole's onboard. Jada comes in and Brady leaves.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Chad and Tony Rescue EJ From His Drunken Delusions of Ava

Endings:

-Gabi watches Stefan and Chloe in Horton Square holding hands. The two talk about EJ, Johnny, and Susan.

-Johnny tells EJ that he and Wendy know he told Dr. Rolf to erase their memories in Jakarta. EJ wonders what drugs Johnny's taking and denies it. Johnny adds they also know what he and Rolf did to Stefan.

-Wendy confronts Li with the same accusations. She can tell by the look on Li's face she's right on target.

-Brady visits Nicole and tells him that Eric is over the moon over her. He knows the situation is hard and she says she has to get used to it.

-Eric tells Jada he's excited about the baby, but Jada says there is no baby.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!