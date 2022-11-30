Nancy Lee Grahn

On today’s General Hospital recap: It's Thanksgiving Day in Port Charles...

At the Quartermaine mansion, Carly and Drew flirt with each other before Michael and Willow arrive. They realize it's been a year since Drew’s return and Jason’s death.

Chase isn't happy with the status quo and wonders how he and Brook Lynn can continue their relationship. Chase says Brook Lynn is interested in the life she wants him to have, not the one that he wants. He asks about the reinstatement letter that she never wrote.

Olivia tells Ned and Leo she ordered a pre-cooked turkey and is upset when a live turkey is delivered. While everyone is deciding what to do, Leo releases the bird who waddles around the house scaring everyone. Pizzas are delivered.

Holly and the necklace are hiding out in a cabin in the middle of nowhere.

At the PCPD, Eileen wants to be kept in the loop on the search for Holly. Robert wonders how long they have to put up with Eileen, and Laura promises to use her against Victor. Eileen eavesdrops and hears them say where they think Holly is hiding out.

Jordan chastises Alexis for publishing the killer's letter and pointing the finger at Esme. Alexis reminds Jordan she promised her an exclusive. Alexis says she had a duty to the city and its citizens.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Holly Puts Robert and Laura in Danger

Sonny has a gift for Nina that she gushes about and the two share I love yous. Nina worries that Sonny misses his house and his family, but he says they're making new traditions. Dante and Sam, as well as Gladys and Sasha, join them.

When Alexis arrives, Gladys gets upset with her for publishing the letter about Brando's killer. Dante says they don't have a prime suspect and chastises Alexis for publishing details before they have one. Gladys is angry that no one told her that Esme was a possible suspect. Dante promises they'll get justice for Brando. Later, Gladys calls the number Selina gave her to sit in on a poker game.

Nina makes a comment about Cody and Sam reacts, so Dante questions her problem with his friend. Sam says she doesn't like the way Cody slobbered over the necklace. Dante defends Cody, saying he grew up with nothing.

Sam tells Dante that Cody has a juvenile record that's sealed. Dante says he has one as well and it's in the past, but Sam says it might not be that long ago for Cody.

Felicia drops by the station with Thanksgiving food for the working group. Mac gets a call about a cabin near the Canadian border where they think Holly is hiding out. Felicia and Laura discuss the case and how Holly took off with the necklace.

Robert uses a bullhorn to try to convince Holly to turn herself in. On her way out, Holly knocks the kerosene lamp onto the ground and the cabin explodes. Holly comes out, covered in fire and drops to the ground. (Nothing says Thanksgiving like a woman on fire.)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!