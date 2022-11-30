Kristina Wagner

On today’s General Hospital recap: Robert covers Holly with a blanket to douse the flames. Paramedics move in to take Holly and tell Mac she suffered second degree burns over 75% of her body. Robert heads out with them. Jordan and Mac pour over evidence from the cabin and find Robert's empty briefcase. They wonder what could have happened to the necklace.

Brook Lynn says they've been so busy with Chase's schedule that she hasn't had time to write the letter. Chase questions whether she was ever going to tell him about it. Brook Lynn says she did it for their relationship and she's never had what they have before. She thought everything they did together was better than being alone. Chase says he's not a singer and thinks he can still do some good at the PCPD. He says she took away his right to make the decision for himself. Chase says his singing career is over and so is their relationship.

At The Savoy, Selina gets flirty with Victor. Britt runs into Ava and feels sorry for herself for her lack of relationship relations. Nikolas interrupts to get flirty with Ava.

Britt orders more drinks for everyone, then nearly falls. Selina thinks she's been over-served, and she and Victor intervene. Britt insists she's not drunk and Victor realizes she's sick. Britt gets upset and Liesl intervenes, slapping Victor in the face. Cody drags Victor away and Selina agrees with Liesl that Victor is evil.

Ava tells Nikolas she's working with Mac to get information from Ryan about Esme. Nikolas is worried about her safety, but Ava says she's doing it for Trina.

Liesl pulls Cody aside and tells him that Britt shouldn't be distracted by him right now. She offers him money to leave her alone. Cody says he doesn't want her money, just what's rightfully his. He adds that Britt doesn't want him. Cody asks what's wrong with Britt, but Liesl refuses to answer.

Curtis is grateful to have Marshall in his life this Thanksgiving. He asks Portia what the chances are that schizophrenia will affect his father again. Portia talks to Marshall about his diagnosis and wonders if he ever considered getting the same tests that Curtis had. Marshall doesn't think it's worth his time.

Trina spends time with Marshall and complains about the safety limitations on her. Marshall commiserates about the feeling of being locked up and away. Curtis joins Trina to discuss her safety and promises his rules are temporary.

The ambulance pulls over to the side of the road. Paramedic Felicia checks in on Robert and a perfectly healthy Holly (I KNEW IT!!! I KNEW IT!!!!). Holly thanks Felicia for working out the whole plan. We have flashbacks of Felicia showing up at the cabin with fire retardant clothes and a plan to set off the stove. Holly explains to Felicia (and to us!) that she and Robert faked his drugging and mugging so she could steal the necklace and leave it in the cabin for the PCPD to find. Holly says she needs Victor to believe she's of no more use to him.

Robert gives Holly keys to an untraceable care. She's to drive into Canada, and with a new ID, disappear. Felicia says records will show that Holly was taken to a burn unit halfway across the world, leaving her to find out where Victor is holding Ethan.

Holly is grateful for what they've done, and that Mac is in the dark. Holly has a flashback of giving one of the jewels from the necklace to Selina in exchange for her help in poisoning Victor. (Well that explains Selina's sudden interest in Victor.)

Selina wonders what Victor ever did to Holly. She mentions how he's holding Ethan while proclaiming himself a family man. Holly says she won't get Ethan back if Victor is dead and claims the poison won't kill him. Selina gives her word that she'll do as Holly asks.

Holly apologizes to Robert and the two share a kiss before they say goodbye. Robert says he knows Holly has the necklace, so she pulls it out of her pocket and hands it to him. Holly walks off into the fog. (Thank you for the brief visit Emma Samms. Hope you can return when you're feeling better!)

