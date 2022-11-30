Melissa Claire Egan

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Chelsea’s New Digs: Chelsea is having a slight panic attack over Billy's words about Johnny. Just then, Billy comes a knockin'. Captain Obvious deduces that Chelsea is upset. She tells him that she had some holiday visits with Connor and Adam, but then had enough. Billy offers his support in whatever way she wants. Chelsea tells him about the dark thoughts she was having and how she was trying to appease him. Why won’t these thoughts go away? Billy gets a text from Lily reminding them of their coffee date. Before he leaves, Billy tells her that reconnecting with Chloe is vital to her recovery.

As if on cue, Chloe arrives after Billy apparently took his leave. Chloe immediately wonders how she ended up living above Crimson Lights. Chelsea explains she was in the hospital for some mental health issues. Chloe feels guilty for not being supportive. Chelsea explains she hid her feelings from everyone. Besides, Chloe lost her daughter…how could she possibly compare traumas? Chloe reminds her that pain isn’t a contest. Chelsea appreciates her supportive words and tells Chloe that Billy saved her life.

Glitter Basement: Billy meets Lily at The Glitter Basement. She wants them to make time for each other - which they haven’t done lately. Billy can’t be bothered to pay full attention and checks his phone while she’s talking. Lily snarkily conveys her hope that Chloe’s return doesn’t interfere with Billy’s new life mission (I had forgotten how much I enjoy catty Lily).

Lily thinks Chelsea is Billy’s new life mission now that he left Chancellor-Winters. He is shocked by her words - SHOCKED, I tell you. She’s worried about how involved he is with Chelsea. He’s not a therapist and could do her more harm than good. She reminds him there are a myriad of folks supporting Chelsea, including Sharon ,who has a degree in Psychology (ahem, Social Work). Lily calls Billy out for being Captain Save-A-Ho.

Crimson Lights: Victor sees Chance and immediately wants to know what he did to Abby (I hope Chance tells him EVERYTHING). Chance says their relationship is personal. Abby can confide in him if she chooses, but he’s not comfortable. Victor says if neither Chance nor Abby will tell him what’s going on, he’ll ask Devon. Victor then recounts having seen Devon and Abby interact the night before.

Victor probes Chance for answers. He relents, saying Abby thought he was putting work before family. He says they probably got married to soon and spent too much time apart. Chance admits he loves Abby, but thinks the most loving thing he can do is to let her go. Victor is clearly picking up on Chance’s energy and wonders what he’s not revealing. Chance admits he’s hurting, but sometimes the best thing you can do is nothing at all - a concept quite foreign to Victor Newman. Victor can’t leave it alone and says as he ages, he will realize family is the only thing worth fighting for.

Devon’s Digs: Abby arrives at Devon’s with baby Dom. They both acknowledge how awkward they feel. Devon thinks they should talk about what’s going on in their lives. She admits she and Dom spent the day alone at the mansion because she didn’t feel like dealing with other folks’ questions. Chance communicates with her, but only through the nanny and only about Dom. No matter what the future holds, Devon has no doubt Abby and Chance will figure out how to parent together. He promises Abby their dalliance won’t impact their friendship nor the way they parent THEIR son.

Abby doesn’t doubt Chance’s devotion to Dom, but thinks her marriage is over. Devon shifts the topic and says Amanda is also going to be spending a lot more time in Virginia. Maybe it was just a matter of time before they split as well. Abby thinks they are both fooling themselves so they alleviate their own guilt. Their relationships may have worked out had they not decided to problem solve whilst nekkid. Devon doubles down saying he doesn’t regret what they did. Just as they are about to kiss, Dom’s caterwauling interrupts.

Newman Media: Nate is working at his desk when Nicholas enters. Nate tries to be friendly, but Nicholas isn’t having it. If it were up to him, Sally would still be in charge of Newman Media. Nate agrees that after reviewing the state of the company, Sally was kind of a visionary. He’s grateful for the opportunity, but Sally didn’t deserve to be let go. Nicholas takes hypocritical mode and confronts Nate about how he was willing to sacrifice his family to achieve his goals. He doesn’t think he’ll be able to trust Nate and exits just as Victoria arrives.

Endings:

-Billy can’t believe how “judgmental and petty” Lily is being - but wants to stop before he says something he regrets (that wasn’t enough?). Billy expected more from her when he’s only trying to help someone in need (for the love…). Lily is rightfully irked he’s trying to make her the villain. Billy wonders if Lily liked it better when he was working completely in service to her - maybe she has the savior complex. Lily’s eyes betray her displaying her disappointment (and possibly the memory that Daniel is back).

-Victoria asks Nate what happened with Nicholas. He says her brother doesn’t trust him. Victoria doesn’t care. She wants to talk about how amazing Nate is and how everyone she hears from sings his praises. Victoria wants him to meet other executives and accompany her to Los Angeles next week (watch out, Elena).

-Chloe correctly deduces that Chelsea was thinking about ending her life. Chelsea confirms, but says Billy helped save her. Chloe immediately says that she will support her going forward because she loves her. They’re like sisters (these two really are good together).

-Abby walks into Society and finds Chance. He tells her about his recent encounter with Victor. He assures Abby he kept her secret and took all the blame. Chance promises not to embarrass Abby by telling anyone what she did (is that a slight bit of justifiable shade I heard in Chance’s phrasing?). She thanks him and her face demonstrates hopefulness when Chance says his chat with Victor provided him an epiphany… they should end their marriage quickly. No one is served by dragging things out.

