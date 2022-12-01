Al Roker Back in Hospital Due to Blood Clots

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

A day after being released from the hospital, Al Roker was re-hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and leg. On Thursday's episode of the Today Show, Roker's co-host Hoda Kotb announced the weatherman's re-admittance on air. Hotb told viewers:

Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him

Roker was slated to attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree Wednesday night but couldn't appear due to his health issues. Last month, Roker announced he had checked himself into the hospital due to blood clots in his lungs and leg.

See Kotb address the Today Show audience below.