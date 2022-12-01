DAYS' Galen Gering on Rafe's Breakup Reaction: "It’s Great to Not be Walked All Over"

AFF/Steven Bergman

During his recent breakup on Days of Our Lives, Rafe (Galen Gering) got really honest with soon-to-be-ex Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Gering reflected on Rafe and Nicole's breakup with Soap Opera Digest.

He mused:

There’s always going to be drama [in a relationship]. The question is, ‘Can you weather the drama?’ Clearly it wasn’t in the cards for these two. In the back of his mind, I think Rafe felt their relationship was doomed, to a certain degree, to begin with, because he cheated on Ava [Tamara Braun], and that’s really not his m.o. He felt like, ‘Of course, this ended up happening. You’re paying the karmic price.’

Of the scenes where Rafe confronted Nicole, he said:

They were very powerful. They were some of the best scenes I’ve done in a while, the scenes where Rafe was telling Nicole to go. He didn’t want to see it, but this is exactly the person that she is. He gave her the benefit of the doubt all these years. Then he started to cite all the awful things that she’s done and totally let her have it while she was trying to apologize. Those scenes were totally fun for me. Not so much for her [laughs].

Rafe also told Nicole not to try come crawling back. The cop is usually a nice guy, but he got blunt with his spouse. How did it feel to have Rafe get real? Gering stated: