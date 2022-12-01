Laurence Fishburne to Present LeVar Burton With Lifetime Achievement at 1st Annual Children's & Family Emmys
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Thursday LeVar Burton will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement honors by longtime friend Laurence Fishburne at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Many generations of children have learned about the joys of reading through Burton's work as the host of the legendary PBS children's show Reading Rainbow.
Former President Bill Clinton appointed Burton the Commissioner of the National Commission on Libraries and Information Sciences, and the legendary actor is an award-winning author of "The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm," "A Kids Book About Imagination," and the Grammy-nominated novel "Aftermath."
The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards takes place Sunday, Dec. 11.