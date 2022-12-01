One Tree Hill's Leading Ladies Recall Maxim Photoshoot Pressure

iHeartRadio/Drama Queens

On their hit podcast Drama Queens, former One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton Morgan (ex-Peyton), Sophia Bush (ex-Brooke), and Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Haley) delve into their time on the teen soap. Recently, they reflected on a controversial Maxim magazine photoshoot.

The trio looked back on an episode of OTH in which troublemaker Rachel (Danneel Ackles) took pics of rich-girl cheerleader Brooke (Bush) for Maxim. The OTH episode hit the air in October 2006; the following month, in real life, Ackles, Burton Morgan, and Bush appeared on Maxim's cover. Although the cross-promotion was real, so, too, was the pressure to do the sexy photoshoot, the actresses recalled.

Bush said:

We got told we had to do it. Because Brooke had been so sexualized on the show and the whole idea of this hometown hottie was Rachel’s storyline. I was like, ‘Look, if the girls want to do it, that’s great. I don’t. … And I literally got told, ‘If you do not go and shoot this cover with your co-stars, we will guarantee you that you will never be let out for a press day, a movie, an event, any of your charities. We will keep you here forever.'

Burton Morgan added that she was informed the show was facing the axe otherwise. She stated she was told that:

The studio wants to cancel your show. If you don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, then we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs.

Lenz remembered not being included in the photoshoot. She said:

We were all pitted against each other and here’s a great example. They told me that they didn’t come to me because I was too fat and I just wasn’t a hot girl on the show anymore.

Bush added that the other actresses were told Lenz had turned down the shoot.

