The Jennifer Hudson Show Heads to Roku For AVOD Streaming

Jennifer Hudson

Missed out on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show? Never fear; you'll soon be able to catch up on Roku.

Deadline reports that The Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) spot for The Jennifer Hudson Show. Starting Dec. 1, all already-aired episodes of the show will be available on Roku; new episodes will be available on Roku the day after their airdates.

Rob Holmes, VP, Programming, Roku stated:

The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel.

The trade site notes that, in the current economy, it's been increasingly vital for syndicated talk shows to find additional revenue streams across varied platforms. Deadline adds that the talk show's prospect of being renewed by its primary station group (the Fox Stations) for a second season "is looking good."

