Days of Our Lives Recap: Eric Blames Nicole For Jada’s Abortion

Greg Vaughan

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Fire Melinda Trask! Paulina is screaming at someone on the phone when Abe arrives. She tells him she has a plan to spring Chanel from custody - fire Melinda Trask. Abe can’t believe his ears, but Paulina doubles down saying Trask has to go. Abe apologizes saying he can’t fire Trask. Paulina suggests Belle would be a good replacement… before Abe points out Belle prosecuting Chanel after defending her wouldn’t be a good look. Abe says he would do anything for Chanel if he thought it would help her. He’s also worried that they could go to prison, as well, for corrupt practices. That being said, he will do anything within his power to help Chanel.

Belle vs. Melinda: Belle lays hands on Melinda Trask who is none too pleased. She’s furious that Trask has been holding Chanel without an arraignment hearing. Trask thinks Belle needs to cool her jets. Belle leans in saying she knows Trask is only interested in pursuing this case because she’s the governor’s daughter. Trask scoffs at Belle’s assertions. Belle ignores Trask and continues to go IN about how unprofessional she’s been. Trask thinks Belle is powerless to change anything. Just then, Belle pulls out a file and hands it to Trask. She’s filing complaints and fully expects Chanel to be bailed out today.

Sloan Demands The Truth: Allie and Chanel are visiting in the interrogation room. Chanel recounts that after their Thanksgiving meal, she realized she might never get out. Just then, Shawn Douglas enters bringing Sloan in for a visit. Chanel agrees to see her and Shawn D. exits. Sloan quickly recounts how Chanel slept with her father and murdered her mother. She then introduces herself as Chanel’s worst nightmare.

Sloan wants the truth. Chanel tells her she’s sorry for what happened, but she’s not responsible for her mother’s death. Sloan quickly recalls that Chanel told the police she was at fault. Sloan goes on to question why Chanel would ever sleep with a married man. Chanel isn’t proud of the affair, but reminds Sloan that her father was the married person. Sloan wants to know if Chanel ever wondered what it was like for Sloan and her brother to watch their father drink himself to death. Chanel destroyed their lives.

Belle arrives at the police station and freaks out when Shawn Douglas tells her that Chanel is speaking with Sloan. Belle enters the interrogation room and tells Chanel she’s out on bail - much to Sloan’s chagrin. As they are about to leave, Melinda Trask appears and tells them they’re not going anywhere.

Jada and Kate: Jada hears a knock at the door, and thinks it’s Eric. When Kate announces herself, Jada lets her in. Kate brought her tea she used during her pregnancy for morning sickness. Jada says she won’t be needing the tea because she ended her pregnancy. Kate wonders what happened. Jada explains that she would have been alone and with a full-time job it would be too difficult. There’s also the issue of being tied to Eric - whom she just told. Kate asks if she was able to speak with anyone before she made the decision - Nicole. Jada says Nicole didn’t try and talk her into an abortion but her words made her rethink her position.

The End of the Road? Eric lays into Nicole about what she said to Jada about getting an abortion. Nicole can’t believe that’s what Jada told him. Eric corrects her and says the question is his. Nicole can’t believe Eric is even entertaining the notion that she did such a thing. Eric ignores her saying Jada had an abortion.

He tells her Jada only considered abortion an option because of her conversation with Nicole. He doesn’t understand why Nicole spoke to Jada - this pregnancy was none of her damned business.

Nicole comes back at him saying she had to overhear Jada saying she decided to keep the baby and how Eric was going to help her raise it - she was the last to know. Eric thinks Nicole got exactly what she wanted. Nicole thinks deep down Eric still doesn’t trust her. Eric lashes out saying she should cut out the self-pity. Nicole does some lashing of her own screaming that she did hope Jada got rid of the baby!

They calm down and talk about how difficult learning about Jada’s pregnancy was. Nicole is devastated as she thinks Jada was going to give Eric the child he’s always wanted… and she could never give him. Eric says he would never think that or say anything so hurtful. Nicole goes on to say that she hasn’t been included in any part of this short process. Why wouldn’t she think she was being left behind.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Jada Tells a Shocked and Saddened Eric That She Had an Abortion

Endings

Trask admits that Chanel has been released on bail, but there’s another crime to be prosecuted. She hands Shawn Douglas a warrant and he is forced to cuff and arrest Paulina!

Kate asks Jada if they can be friends - she would like a friend at the Salem PD. Jada admits she’s heard some stories… Jada begins to cry. Even though she did what was right for her, it still hurts.

Eric tells Nicole he never meant to make her feel left out. That being said, she broke a trust by going to Jada behind his back. They can’t go back. Eric goes to leave when Nicole rightfully stops him saying he can’t say something like that and walk away. He tells her he doesn’t know where they go from here and exits.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!