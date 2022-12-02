Eric Kim Named EVP, Current Programs For CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios

Eric Kim CBS

Eric Kim has been named CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios' new executive vice president of current programs, CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf announced in a press release. Reporting to Stapf, Kim will oversee daytime and primetime programming, replacing the recently-promoted Reisenbach.

Reisenbach stated:

I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community. I’m very excited for him to take on this significant role. He is a proven, smart executive whose leadership and input will be vital to the success of our series.

Stapf added:

Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive. His leadership has earned the trust and respect of both the industry and his colleagues at the Studio and Network. As Eric steps into this new role, I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he makes both within the creative community and on our series that are enjoyed by global audiences.

Kim has worked at CBS since 2011, overseeing hits like Blue Bloods; he previously held major roles at Nickelodeon and Teen Nick, The CW, and UPN. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Kim currently belongs to the boards of Colour Entertainment (a non-profit highlighting media execs of color) and Korean American Leaders in Hollywood (KALH).