Perkie’s Observations: Josslyn Admits Her Feelings For Cameron Have Changed

At Nina's request, Sasha is decorating Rice Plaza for Christmas and is happy when Chase stops by to help. Chase tells her that he and Brook Lynn broke up because they didn't have the same priorities. Sasha says Brook Lynn was doing what she thought Chase wanted the same way they did it for Millow.

Brook Lynn has the recommendation letter for Dante but he says it's too late, that the meeting started fifteen minutes ago. Dante says the committee needed the letter last Friday and wonders why she didn't write it sooner. Brook Lynn says she wanted to bring down Linc and be with Chase but she lost him anyway. Dante believes Chase was happy with her.

Dante finds Chase at Rice Park and tells him that the review board is deliberating. Chase gets the text that the board turned down his appeal and that he's not a cop anymore.

Josslyn tells Carly that she's changing her major to pre-med from communications. Carly wonders why the sudden change and Josslyn says she felt helpless with Dex. Carly thinks Josslyn has feelings for Dex and that he's a factor in her decision. Carly points out that Dex works for Sonny and reminds Josslyn that she grew up in Sonny's world and knows what the cost is. Josslyn admits she feels something for Dex but swears she wants to become a doctor so that she doesn't have to feel helpless again, like with Ava.

Carly asks where Cameron fits in all of this and Josslyn admits things aren't how they were. She says she loves Cam but things have changed, that something shifted in her. Josslyn swears it doesn't have to do with Dex, but she doesn't feel like a couple with Cameron and doesn't want to hurt him. Carly tells her to be honest with Cameron even though everyone will paint her as the bad guy.

Valentin has a business proposal for Sonny but he says he only worked with Valentin to help Anna and that they aren't allies. Valentin says he's there to broker a deal, that a security group is interested in bringing classified merchandise through Port Charles and will pay Sonny handsomely every time.

Sonny's not interested but Valentin thinks it's in Sonny's best interest to agree. Sonny sees that as a threat and Valentin says he has no interest but that he knows how these people operate. Sonny will be considered a liability if he refuses.

Michael returns Dex' phone to him, questioning how it ended up in front of his house. Dex says he dropped it in the confusion of getting shot, helping Anna escape, on Sonny's orders. Dex explains what happened and that Josslyn was there and patched him up. Dex swears he didn't say anything incriminating when he was delirious. Michael understands but is worried that if Dex gets in trouble for helping Anna, then Josslyn will as well. Dex mentions that Carly knows, as well, since she got the antibiotics. Michael is not happy with either Carly or Josslyn's involvement and doesn't want either to be put at risk. He tells Dex to keep Joss at arms length.

Willow's resting after her next treatment. Nina stops by to ask Willow if she'd be willing to pitch in, to help Sasha with the decorations. Nina says Sasha needs her friends right now. Willow thinks Nina is trying to pull something and Nina accuses Willow of being selfish.

Nina reminds Willow of all that Sasha has lost while Willow has gotten everything she wants. Nina says Willow's life is perfect but she can't show any compassion towards a friend. Willow loses it, screaming at Nina to shut up.

Willow screams at Nina that she keeps pushing and pushing and yells at her to leave their family alone. Carly arrives as Willow passes out.

