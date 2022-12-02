The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nick Pumps The Breaks With Sally

Joshua Morrow

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) takes a considerable risk.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) has another alliance in his back pocket.

Noah: The prodigal son (Rory Gibson) gets seduced by his ex, Audra (Zuleyka Silver). How will Allie (Kelsey Wang) take this info?

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) is hiding a big secret from his loved ones.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) wants some answers from his son-in-law Chance. Later, Victor steps up things to keep Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) safe.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is in for a shock when he heads to the scheming redhead's (Courtney Hope) hotel room. Nick sees Adam (Mark Grossman) on the way out, and when he enters the place, he takes stock of her rumpled bed, robe, and disheveled hair. Nick figures out Sally slept with Adam and started to head out. Sally stops him and pleads with him to let her explain things.

Sally admits she still has more feelings for Adam than she'd care to admit and needs to see if things are still there between the two of them. Sally tells Nick she knows now she wants to be with him, but Nick isn't having any of it. While Nick is pleased to hear Sally wants to be with him, the dalliance she had with Adam makes it hard for Nick even to broach a relationship with her, and he needs some time to figure out if he should still try to have a relationship with her.

Summer: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) gets tested by her father, Nick.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) has a showdown with Jeremy (James Hyde).

Kyle: The playboy Abbott (Michael Mealor) is at his wit's end with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her beef against his mom.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) makes amends for her transgression. Look for Billy (Jason Thompson) to help Chelsea get out of her funk.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) has a run-in with Jack (Peter Bergman), who gives a warning. Will Phyllis listen? Watch for her plan to blow up in her face.

Jack: Old Smilin' meets with Jeremy and issues a threat. Meanwhile, Jack calls the man's bluff and also makes a risky deal.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) buries the hatchet.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) starts to question his decision.