WATCH: B&B's Matthew Atkinson on Thomas' CPS Call: "Obviously Not The Smartest Move" (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) popped by Bold Live on Dec. 1. He spoke with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, all about his character's latest schemes.

What was Atkinson's reaction to finding out that Thomas was the one who called CPS and framed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to split up her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? He said:

I didn't find out that Thomas was the one who called CPS 'til like two days before the script came out and then we shot it, you know, like two days after that. So that was a quick turnaround. But it was sort of like, you could see a bunch of different directions it could have gone and that I thought maybe made more sense, at least in the way that it had been let up. So it definitely was out of left field. Funny that Thomas was the one who did it, especially considering that for the last year he's spent all his time saying how honesty is number one. And it's just like, his entire focus in life was on having his son and being a good father, and then randomly he's going to call CPS on himself? That backfires; then everything he wants in life goes kaboom.

He added:

The only way I see justification for this is it's a split-second decision. It's something that, he got so pissed in the moment that Brooke for years and years just never believes in him. And then she says she's going to call CPS on him? And he's like, 'You know what? I'm a great father. Let them show up and we'll see what happens.' And as a bonus, it's like, 'Well, maybe that gets Dad out of that relationship for good and allows him to be happy.' But obviously not the smartest move.

Atkinson delved into Thomas' psyche, reflecting:

I think there's so much family trauma there. You just look at the history of what Thomas has had to go through ad what his parents have done and what happened to him in his youth. His dad's kind of a piece of crap. I know he's always seen as the hero but he...kind of never can make a decision on a woman. That lends itself to destroying families and that's what's happened with this family, so there's a lot of trauma from childhood. So I think that's what makes Thomas such an understandable villain.

Check out the full chat below.