The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 5-9, 2022

Don Diamont

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) banishes Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) from the family and his job at Forrester Creations.

Thomas begs Hope (Annika Noelle) to understand his behavior.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) throw down.

Dark Bill (Don Diamont) emerges, and dons his sword and makes a move

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) have more in common than they thought.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill have an awkward moment.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) receives Sheila’s remains.

Brooke and Thomas throw down.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is none too pleased with Finn’s intentions.

Deacon panics.

Steffy and Finn shout their theory about Sheila to the hilltops.

Katie (Heather Tom) wants answers from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). .

Hope brings Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) home to the cabin.

Eric (John McCook) goes IN on Ridge.

Sheila is on the lamb and folks are on the look out.

