Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 5-9, 2022

Jackée Harry

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) wonders aloud what Eric's (Greg Vaughan) handsome behind is locked up for.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) sadly tells Chad (Billy Flynn) that Will (Chandler Massey) isn’t coming home for the holidays.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) brings Stephanie (Abigail Klein) flowers before they start stripping off their clothes.

A confused Nicole (Arianne Zucker) wakes up nekkid next to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

