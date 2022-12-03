Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Paulina and Eric Bond in Lockup

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 5-9, 2022
Jackée Harry

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) wonders aloud what Eric's (Greg Vaughan) handsome behind is locked up for.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) sadly tells Chad (Billy Flynn) that Will (Chandler Massey) isn’t coming home for the holidays.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) brings Stephanie (Abigail Klein) flowers before they start stripping off their clothes.

A confused Nicole (Arianne Zucker) wakes up nekkid next to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Be sure to watch the 12 DAYS of Christmas airing on Christmas Day...only on Peacock!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

