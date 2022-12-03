Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric Gets Locked Up And Acquainted With Sloan

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 5-9, 2022
Greg Vaughan

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) end up in bed together.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) does Xander (Paul Telfer) a solid.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) bond.

Abe (James Reynolds) may have to give up his position.

Sonny is bummed out by Will (Chandler Massey).

Rafe (Galen Gering) wants answers from EJ.

EJ asks Nicole to move in.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) puts himself between Sonny and Will.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) walks in on Chad and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Rachel’s Christmas list draws Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) together.

Jada (Elia Cantu) leans on Rafe.

Leo and Gwen reconnect.

Alex and Stephanie celebrate.

Sweet Bits is vandalized with a very personal message.

Gabi (Camila Banus) asks Wendy (Victoria Grace) to do her a solid.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) is struggling after the kidnapping.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) gets locked up.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric get acquainted. 

Johnny (Carson Boatman) considers telling Gabi EVERYTHING.

Sloan was more strong words for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

EJ gets a shock!

Ava (Tamara Braun) is apparently back and out for blood.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers

