Perkie's Observations: Cyrus and Victor Face Off

Willow eventually comes to, confused at what happened, and gets upset when Nina suggests calling 911. Willow insists she's fine and doesn't need to go to the hospital

Carly wants a chat with Nina, who swears she didn't show up for a fight. Nina says she was advocating for Sasha, which Carly believes. Carly says Nina needs to stay away because her presence is messing with Willow and her baby. Nina swears she wouldn't hurt either of them and leaves.

Drew worries that he and Carly could be facing criminal charges, and says he spoke to his legal team. Drew's worried about Ned and doesn't want to provoke him anymore than he has. He thinks they need to mend fences with Ned.

Drew says he and Carly will have to take a break from each other, and Michael is surprised to hear this. Drew worries this relationship will be short-lived because the timing isn't right. Michael tells him that time is not guaranteed and every day is precious. He tells Drew, if he and Carly are good, not to mess that up.

Carly thinks Willow should still see her doctor, but instead they check the baby's heartbeat on their portable fetal monitor. (Seriously? Who is she, Tom Cruise?) Michael gets home, and Carly tells him that Willow fainted and should see her doctor.

Willow tells Michael about Nina's visit and is certain she'll leave Willow alone from now on. Michael thinks Nina wouldn't have shown up if she knew Willow was sick, and says they need to tell people she has leukemia.

Dante tells Sonny he committed a felony when he beat up Dex and he looked the other way because Dex didn't press charges. Dante's upset they're getting closer and it's difficult because of his job. Sonny says he never asked Dante to cover for him and never will.

Dante asks about Anna's escape and questions where she is. Dante tells Sonny he might slip up next time and he won't be able to look away. Dante says he loves Sonny, but he's going to keep his oath to uphold the law. Sonny says he won't love Dante any less if he ever needs to arrest him.

Sam helps Sasha with the decorations and Sasha sings Nina's praises. The two discuss Christmas and Sasha stops herself when talking about kids. Sam tells her not to censor herself and commiserates with Sasha about her own loss.

Nina heads back to Rice Plaza and Sasha notices something is wrong. Nina wonders if she's as terrible as Willow thinks she is. She says she will never forgive herself if something bad happens to Willow and the baby. Sasha tells her to avoid having it happen again. Nina swears she'll stay away from Willow.

Dante tells Sam about his visit with Sonny and hopes his relationship with Rocco doesn't become that bad. Sam says there is nothing to worry about since Rocco won't grow up to be like his grandfather. The two share a kiss.

Spencer is not interested in a visit from Victor and Nikolas. Spencer tells Nikolas about the deal he made with Victor to get his birthright early in exchange for not spilling the beans about his tryst. Nikolas says he hates that he broke Spencer's heart and swears he'll never hurt him again before leaving.

Victor chastises Spencer, who says while Victor might be powerful on the outside, he's not the only one, as Cyrus joins them. Cyrus introduces himself to Victor and quotes a Bible passage. Cyrus accuses Victor of trying to kill Martin and Laura. Spencer is surprised at this news, but Victor counters that Cyrus held the Robinson women hostage and had his minions attack Britt.

Cyrus warns Victor to stay away from his family, including Spencer. Victor announces that Cyrus doesn't want to make an enemy of him. Spencer tells Victor to leave so he warns Spencer to be careful before leaving. Cyrus apologizes to Spencer for learning the truth about Victor. (I know the show wants me to think of Victor as the big bad, but in a fight with Cyrus, my money is on Cyrus every day and twice on Sundays. Victor is evil, but Cyrus is evil and cray cray.)

Carly gets home, and Drew kisses her and says they should take advantage of the time they have together. He says he can't stay away from her and no one can see them in her house. The two kiss again until he gets a text. Drew tells Carly that he got a lead on Willow's birth parents.

Josslyn inspects Dex's wound and finds he's healing, and the two flirt like it's their jobs. Dex suddenly remembers Michael's warning, and tells Josslyn to leave and never come back. Josslyn says she knows he's dangerous and can do better than working with Sonny. She says what they went through together meant something. Dex says he's trying to do the right thing, but she tells him to be honest. The two make out until Sonny comes knocking.



