General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Pops in on Ryan

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 5-9, 2022
Maura West

Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) look forward.

Cody (Josh Kelly) tries to make nice with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) catches a scent of Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mother.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) talk about love.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) does something unexpected.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) problem solve.

Sonny makes his presence known.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) gets a surprise.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) confronts Esme (Avery Pohl).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Holly’s Attempt to Abscond with The Ice Princess Takes an Explosive Turn

Ava (Maura West) pops in on Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Mac (John J. York) fills Cody in on the missing necklace.

Carly (Laura Wright) manipulates Drew.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) inserts himself.

Terry (Cassandra James) sees through Britt’s attempts to hide her condition.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) feels the heat from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Finn (Michael Easton) wants answers from Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Ava and Trina get all Ava and Trina.

Britt fills Austin (Roger Howarth) in on her next move.

Esme is devastated. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

