Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Yanked From GMA3 While Execs Figure Next Move

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC News has temporarily pulled co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from GMA3. The Mouse House and ABC News president Kim Godwin are trying to figure out how to proceed with the pair on the heels of news breaking about the two's romantic relationship. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made during an editorial call with staffers on Monday morning where Godwin stated:

I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will take over GMA3 for now, and the matter, as of now, won't be addressed on the call until there is more to discuss, Godwin told staffers. This move comes as the Daily Mail revealed Holmes and Robach's romance earlier this month, which has stunned many as the two are currently married to other people. Both have separated from their spouses.