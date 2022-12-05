Brandon Beemer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD: Belle tells Shawn that Paulina has to spend the night in jail. Shawn warns Belle that Chanel could be extradited to the UK, while Belle wonders how Stephanie can possible spin this PR nightmare.

Shawn tells Belle that Jada is home recovering from a medical procedure and Belle wants more information. Belle tells Shawn that Jada's pregnant and the two speculate. Belle's concerned, but offers to catch up with Eric tomorrow. The two leave the station.

Paulina's office: Alex brings lunch to Stephanie and finds Chad hugging her. Stephanie explains that Paulina was arrested and Alex offers to look over their statement. Alex and Chad have a difference of opinion on how to approach it. They work on it over a dinner of Chinese food.

Kiriakis mansion: Sonny tries to get Leo back into the job market, but his job skills are lacking. Leo's stomach growls and Sonny offers to get some grub from cook. Sonny's phone rings. Leo answers and greets Will.

Sonny returns and takes the phone away from Leo. He tells Will he remembers what Leo did to them and says they can talk about it when he comes home for Christmas. Sonny takes a gut punch when he hears that Will's not coming home. A teary Sonny hangs up on Will. Sonny tells Leo that Will has to be on-set for another Peacock Christmas movie. Leo agrees to stay for dinner.

Bistro: Drunk EJ offers drunk Nicole a guest bedroom and she accepts. Drunk Eric walks in and wonders what they're doing. EJ responds that Nicole is coming home with him. Eric's upset and says he's concerned about her, but Nicole gets angry and tells him he has nothing to worry about.

Eric asks what the hell is wrong with her. Nicole reminds Eric that she doesn't have a place to stay because she blew up her marriage for him and EJ offered her a room. Eric's temper flares when EJ takes Nicole by the arm to usher her out. EJ goads Eric for losing his baby and Nicole when he didn't have to. He tells him to hit him if it would make him feel better...and he does.

Shawn and Belle walk in as EJ stands up. He tells them Eric assaulted him because his girlfriend had an abortion and blames Nicole. Shawn tries to take Eric outside and realizes he's been drinking. Eric pushes Shawn to the floor. Nicole says she won't stand in EJ's way if he wants to press charges. Shawn arrests Eric.

Black's: Kristen is talking about her schemes to the Marlena doll when Brady walks in. He says he's concerned her talking to inantimate objects. They talk about Rachel's Christmas list, which includes a remarriage for her parents. When Brady accuses Kristen of putting Rachel up to it, she tells Brady she could have just made it a term of their original agreement so he could have the orchid the next time the ladies get sick.

Kristen tells Brady they're getting closer and won't manipulate him anymore. He says if that's true and she really cares about him, then she'll give him the orchid. Kristen's not willing to take that step.

DiMera mansion: Nicole blames herself for Eric's behavior, but EJ says it was Jada's choice. Nicole admits she's upset that Eric's drinking again, especially after Daniel died in a drunk driving accident (caused by Eric).

Endings:

-Back at the Salem PD, Shawn tells Eric the courts are closed for the day, so he's going to stay the night in jail. Belle chaps Eric's ass when she tells him he's lucky with one charge because he assaulted a police officer after drinking and driving. Eric brings up Belle's tryst with EJ and Belle tells him he's on his own. She tells Shawn to get Eric away from her NOW.

-Kristen tries to seduce Brady. He starts to cave in to Kristen's body, but pulls back. He says nothing's happening between them until he gets the orchid.

-Sonny gets a chuckle when Leo finds the perfect job, only to realize it was Paulina's posting for his replacement.

-Chad leaves Alex and Stephanie alone. The two decide to take a raincheck on their date. Chad returns for his coat and finds Alex and Stephanie kissing.

-EJ brings Nicole to her room and she promises not to overstay her welcome. EJ's not concerned and leaves Nicole alone in the room.

