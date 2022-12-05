Emma Samms on General Hospital Scribes: "They Really Showed How Traumatized She is"
Emma Samms (Holly Sutton) is bidding adieu to General Hospital once again. The soap veteran has concluded her recent run on the show; she spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her latest stint in Port Charles.
Samms appreciated the emotional complexity of the writers incorporated into her scripts. She reflected:
They really showed how traumatized she is by what Victor [Charles Shaughnessy] has done to her. They showed the room that she has been [kept] in, they showed that he killed her sister, Paloma, right in front of her. When we see those scenes of what they did to Paloma and what threats Victor is making, I think the audience sees how that justifies what she has been doing. The ordeal she has put Anna [Finola Hughes] through is horrendous, but I do believe, hopefully, the audience will understand why she has been doing such bad things.
Recommended Articles
The connection between Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly is still potent after decades. Samms mused:
She and Robert have great empathy for each other and great affection and great love, without a doubt. You see that connection between them is still really burning strong and if it wasn’t for these extreme circumstances, they would probably be right back to where they were, working together — not necessarily with his permission, but she would be joining him! I think they would be right back to that.
And the actress won't rule out a possible Port Charles comeback, either. She said:
Holly has the freedom to go off and rescue Ethan [Nathan Parsons] because [most people] think that she’s died in a fiery blaze. That gives her some time and space to be able to solve the problem, and my guess is that her plan is then to come back and sort out Victor [laughs]. But her priority is to rescue Ethan and get him into safety. I think they’ve left it in a perfectly positioned place for me to come back at some point. I have not had any confirmation from them as to when or if I would be coming back, but the good news is that even though I am still unwell, it’s been proven that I can do it. And for me, that is very, very heartwarming to know.