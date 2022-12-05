Steven Bergman Photography

Emma Samms (Holly Sutton) is bidding adieu to General Hospital once again. The soap veteran has concluded her recent run on the show; she spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her latest stint in Port Charles.

Samms appreciated the emotional complexity of the writers incorporated into her scripts. She reflected:

They really showed how traumatized she is by what Victor [Charles Shaughnessy] has done to her. They showed the room that she has been [kept] in, they showed that he killed her sister, Paloma, right in front of her. When we see those scenes of what they did to Paloma and what threats Victor is making, I think the audience sees how that justifies what she has been doing. The ordeal she has put Anna [Finola Hughes] through is horrendous, but I do believe, hopefully, the audience will understand why she has been doing such bad things.

The connection between Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly is still potent after decades. Samms mused:

She and Robert have great empathy for each other and great affection and great love, without a doubt. You see that connection between them is still really burning strong and if it wasn’t for these extreme circumstances, they would probably be right back to where they were, working together — not necessarily with his permission, but she would be joining him! I think they would be right back to that.

And the actress won't rule out a possible Port Charles comeback, either. She said: