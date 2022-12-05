Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Victor's Going Down

This week on General Hospital, Victor's (Charles Shaughnessy) good luck streak may have just run out.

Mac (John J. York) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) Victor's going down but to be careful that he won't be collateral damage when it happens.

In the Port Charles town square, Victor tells someone his plans are still active.

Dex (Evan Hofer) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) something big is on the horizon.

Laura (Genie Francis) tells Robert (Tristan Rogers) they have to once and for all stop Victor. Will they succeed? 

Watch the promo below.

