The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Finn Discovers Sheila is Alive!

Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) nine lives may be running out on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Sheila is alive, with Steffy saying she staged her death. 

Finn and Steffy tell someone they know Sheila is alive. Meanwhile, Deacon (Sean Kanan) says he has no idea where she is. 

Later, Deacon snaps at Sheila, mentions she's putting them both in jeopardy, and tells Sheila the walls are starting to close in.

Finn vows that he will find Sheila and she will spend the remainder of her years in prison. Will Sheila finally get caught? 

Watch the promo below!

