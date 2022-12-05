Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Promo: Diane's Past Hits Genoa City

Susan Walters

Diane's (Susan Walters) past has arrived in Genoa City. Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) machinations bring Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to town this week on The Young and the Restless.

Diane complains Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Phyllis, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) made good on the threats they've levied at her. 

At Crimson Lights, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grills Nikki on if she's the culprit that brought a criminal to town. 

At Newman Enterprises, Victor (Eric Braeden) tells someone the threat is real. 

Jack (Peter Bergman) corners Phyllis at Jabot and tells her that if their kids or Diane are in danger due to her schemes, she will be 86-ed from the company. 

Watch the promo below.

