Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Tension-Filled Gratitude: Hope and Brooke talk about how difficult it must have been for Steffy to stand up and tell the truth…even though Taylor wasn’t able to. Just then, Steffy arrives. She immediately defends herself, but Brooke stops her and thanks her.

Steffy admits she's embarrassed and angry by Thomas’ behavior. Brooke tells her that she doesn’t know what will happen with her, Taylor, and Ridge, but is grateful to Steffy for what she did. Steffy looks as torn as she should be. She says she did it for her parents. Brooke appreciates what she did, but isn’t convinced they will get married after all this (here we go…). Steffy understands Ridge needs to do some soul-searching, which is why he left town. Despite Thomas’ actions, Steffy still thinks her father loves her mother.

Brooke can’t help herself and presses by asking how Taylor’s actions, or lack thereof, might impact Ridge’s soul-searching. Hope wonders why Taylor stayed quiet. Brooke takes the opportunity to remind all of us what happened last week. Brooke is stunned by Taylor’s behavior (something about lessons that Brooke isn’t qualified to teach is running through my head).

Steffy counters that Taylor thought there was no reason to stop the wedding since Ridge assured all of them of his love for Taylor. Hope breaks in saying they’re all so grateful for her taking action. Steffy’s phone beeps indicating she’s going to have to miss the Hope For The Future meeting. Finn has summoned her to the hospital.

No Regrets: Just then, Thomas enters looking very chipper and asks her, “what’s going on?” He sees a picture of Brooke and Ridge, suggesting she take it home as no one will want it there after his parents marry…which is still happening despite the little “hiccup” that occurred.

Brooke is thrown by his cavalier attitude. Thomas says maybe having a hideous stepmother as a child is what threw off his moral compass. Brooke RAILS against this tired excuse. She reminds Thomas how much Ridge has supported and loved him, but Thomas just stands there with a goofy grin. He mocks Brooke before saying he has no remorse for wanting his parents to be together.

Randomly Timed Curiosity: Finn is at work (shocking!) looking at pictures of Sheila on his computer. Detective Sanchez arrives because Finn called him. Finn just can’t let Sheila’s death go. He presumably asked for the evidence - thus, Detective Sanchez brought him “her” toe. (Really? Is that how this process works?)

Finn tells Detective Sanchez he might be looking for closure, but also wants more insight into what happened - it was so brutal. With that, he exits, just as Steffy arrives. She gasps when she sees the toe. Finn tells her he’s looking for answers.

Storage Closet Shenanigans: Sheila is in Deacon’s storage closet trying to entice him into a game of rummy…or strip poker. Deacon is in no mood and thinks they can’t continue to bury their heads in the sand - her time is almost up. She tries to sex him up, but Deacon says she’s going to get busted soon, especially if she insists on leaving the closet.

Sheila reminds Deacon when things looked doomed in Genoa City, she relocated to Los Angeles and married Eric Forrester - reinventing herself is what she does. Deacon says there’s no way she’s getting away with what she did. Sheila says they can’t lock up a corpse. If they try, she’ll get out yet again - cue Sheila’s not so funny laughter.

Endings:

-Brooke tells Thomas she is worried about him. He’s gone too far and is going to pay for what he’s done. (I was wondering if someone was going to bring up the criminal aspect of Thomas’ actions.)

-Something about Sheila’s death didn’t sit right with Finn. Steffy wonders what he’s thinking. Finn thinks it's too convenient that Sheila was mauled by a bear. He thinks the cut off toe looks too clean. Finn thinks Sheila is alive. (Why now? It’s been months.)

-Sheila is painting her toes while reciting a nursery rhyme of sorts. When she gets to her cut off toe says that particular “little piggy” took one for the team and kept her out of prison.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!