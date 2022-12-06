Jessica Serfaty

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

“Hopeless Slut” - Nicole awakens sans clothing and a wee hungover. She rolls over and encounters an equally under-clothed, but very chipper EJ. EJ toys with her about how loaded they were, and how they came home and “fornicated like rabbits.” Nicole thinks Eric is right and she is a “hopeless slut.” Nicole then actually wakes up in a t-shirt, safely by herself in Susan’s bed (damn, I was kind of looking forward to more messy Nicole). Just then, EJ comes a-knockin' with a tray of smoothies.

Nicole tries to take a pass on the smoothie. EJ says it’s a surefire cure handed down by his MeeMaw Banks (Hmmm, Susan, Mary Moira, Penelope, and Thomas have a mother. I wonder if she’s still living…). As they drink up, EJ says his MeeMaw always looked after him when he couldn’t look after himself. Nicole admits MeeMaw’s brew has made her feel better and thanks him for letting her stay the night. (Where is that demon child, Holly?)

They wonder about Eric. Nicole can’t believe he was drunk. EJ reminds her the last time Eric got smashed was the night he drove drunk and killed Daniel. For some reason, Nicole feels sorry for Eric - but EJ is having none of it. He reminds her that Eric called her a “slut” and knocked him on his ass. Sober Nicole is having second thoughts about EJ pressing charges. He wonders if Eric learned how to make folks feel guilty when he was studying to be a priest. Suddenly, Nicole asks if they had sex and EJ confirms they did not. He also says he’ll drop the charges against Eric if it will make her feel better.

“Murderer” - Chanel is in Horton Square when she sees “Murderer” scrawled across the front of Sweet Bits. Chanel tries to clean off the window just as Sloan walks up. She gloats about how public opinion is clearly changing. Chanel thinks Sloan is pissed she’s out on bail. Sloan dispels her thinking saying she’s thrilled, but only because Paulina took her place. They immediately go at it about Paulina. Sloan thinks it must be nice to have a mother. She’s dead set on destroying Chanel.

“A Bitch With an Axe to Grind” - Paulina calls out to Eric from the next cell over. They’re both surprised to see each other. Eric tells her he was arrested for assault and battery on EJ. Paulina agrees that EJ seems to rub folks the wrong way (except maybe Nicole) and recounts how badly Johnny treated Chanel. Eric quickly recounts the night that led to his arrest. Paulina can relate as she has her own EJ - named Sloan, AKA, “a bitch with an axe to grind.” Just then, Sloan arrives to check on Paulina's new digs.

Sloan and Paulina rehash Chanel’s role in her mother’s death, while Eric tries not to get caught listening. Sloan says she’s not getting joy out of going after Chanel and Paulina. She loved her mother and father. She wants justice. Paulina shoots back that she’ll hire a P.I. to investigate her father to discover all the other students that probably exist who fell prey to her father’s charms. Sloan goes IN saying maybe Paulina can pull strings so she and Chanel can join Lani at the same place she’s serving time for murder. With that, Paulina calls for the guard to remove this “skank." The guard arrives, not to remove the “skank,” but to take Paulina to see Belle. When she leaves, Sloan turns and harshly asks Eric what he’s gawking at.

“Jetsetting” in Jakarta - Gabi and Johnny run into each other in Horton Square. They catch up establishing that Johnny has been “jetsetting” with Wendy. Gabi gets onto him for taking the company jet and sweeping Wendy away when she just started her job. Further, she wonders why they chose to go to Jakarta. They discuss how Gabi has never gone on a honeymoon, which leads her to mention Stefan. Johnny feels bad and is about to tell her everything when Li arrives.

Endings:

-Nicole needs to get Holly (who is with Maggie) and find a new place to live. EJ offers to let them stay at the mansion. EJ thinks misery loves company and Nicole agrees (they are cute together).

-Eric says he didn’t want to witness Sloan’s exchange with Paulina, but he was a captive audience. Sloan rants that if Paulina thinks her “bimbo” lawyer will clear her of the charges, she’s sadly mistaken. Eric quickly defends Belle and tells Sloan she’s his sister. She apologizes and wonders why Belle isn’t there to see him. Eric explains a bit about the events from the night before. Sloan would not have pegged Eric as the violent type. She immediately offers to be his lawyer (chemistry, party of two, your table is ready).

-Paulina arrives in the interrogation room and finds Chanel. Belle is making a phone call and lets Chanel have some one on one time with her mother. They quickly get into trashing Sloan and Chanel recounts what happened at Sweet Bits. Paulina tries to get her to leave, but Chanel says she’s staying.

-Johnny reassures Li he won’t say anything to Gabi about what he and Wendy learned. He adds that what Li did to Stefan “sucks.” Li doesn’t really care and just wants Johnny to stay out of his way. As Johnny exits, Gabi returns and Li covers.

-Johnny heads over to see Wendy and tells her about his tense encounter with Li.

