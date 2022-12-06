Daytime Confidential Hot 100 of 2022 (100-51)

Daytime Confidential, Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to Part 1 of the Daytime Confidential Hot 100. Every year, DC tracks which current and former stars and personalities readers are most interested in through your clicks and usage of this site.

Whether it's current stars, daytime writers or executives, former daytime stars, or primetime soap stars that we've covered, this is the Daytime Confidential Hot 100 of 2022 Part 1: 100-51!