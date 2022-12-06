Perkie's Observations: Carly Tries to Railroad Drew’s Search For Willow’s Birth Mother

Laura Wright

On today’s General Hospital recap: Josslyn hides in the back room so Dex can let Sonny in. Sonny wants details on where Dex was while he was recovering, but Dex refuses to betray that person. Sonny pushes, so Josslyn reveals herself.

After Josslyn leaves, Sonny confronts Dex, who swears he wouldn't do anything to hurt her. Sonny gets angry when Dex explains how Josslyn helped him. Sonny warns him away from Josslyn. Sonny tells Dex that he's been approached with an offer to use his facilities, which means Dex could get more responsibility. Dex swears he's up for the challenge.

Willow doesn't want anyone to know the truth because people will treat her differently, but Michael disagrees. Willow brings it around to his feud with Sonny and how his obsession is showing that Sonny is winning. (Willow is stupid.)

Olivia offers Robert condolences for Holly. He says she's in a clinic getting care. Olivia says Holly double crossed him and doesn't deserve Robert's loyalty. Robert mentions the necklace going up in smoke and Olivia figures Robert must be in trouble with the WSB. Olivia offers an ear if Robert needs to talk.

Valentin interrupts Mac and Felicia to ask about Holly. Mac blames the Cassadines for everything that's gone wrong. Mac warns Valentin that he'll take down Victor.

Valentin wonders if Victor was involved in what happened to Holly. Laura tells him Holly was passing information to Victor and thinks it has to do with Ethan because he can't be reached. Valentin offers to call his contacts at the bureau, but Felicia tells him not to, which makes Laura suspicious. Felicia tells her to talk to Robert, so Laura heads out.

Valentin asks Felicia if his contact will find zero trace of Ethan and figures out Victor has taken him. Valentin wonders what Felicia isn't telling him and realizes Lucy is alive. Felicia admits Lucy was shot with a rubber bullet and taken from the harbor. Valentin wants to know where Anna is, but Felicia doesn't want to risk her safety. Valentin pushes and Felicia lets him know who can help him get word to Anna.

Britt asks Austin to her New Year's Eve birthday bash, which Cody overhears. He wants to join. Britt is quick to call him a grifter and warns him to leave her alone.

Austin wonders why Britt is making such a big deal this year, but she says it could be her last party and she's going to go all out. Austin worries she'll do something to herself, but Britt promises she won't. She admits she'll be leaving down after the party. Austin says the people that care about her will be hurt if she takes off. He tells her it's selfish and some people will want to spend time with her while they can.

Mac tells Cody the necklace was destroyed in a fire. Cody complains and feels sorry for himself because he won't get an inheritance. Mac says money isn't everything.

Drew says he's contacted someone who was in the same commune as Harmony. Drew wants to let Willow know. Carly tells him about Willow's fainting spell and they should interview Denise first. Drew insists he meet with Denise by himself.

Josslyn comes across Drew and Carly necking in the kitchen.

Drew checks in with Willow to make sure she really wants to go ahead and find her birth family.

Carly calls Olivia and tells her to let her know when Denise checks in.

Robert has the necklace hidden in his desk. Laura shows up looking for answers and Robert shows her the necklace. Laura's upset he didn't let her in on any of it, but Robert says he couldn't risk Ethan’s safety. Laura says they have to stop Victor once and for all.

Michael stops by to give Dex his last paycheck, tells him the job is over, and he can pack and leave. Dex tells Michael about Sonny's latest deal, which sounds illegal and they can't quit now.

