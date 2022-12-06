Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Curtis drops off a wedding invitation to Jordan. He talks about the hooker case and Jordan says Alexis' article could have made things worse. She shows him a pile of letters of those who claim to be the killer, which is wasting her time. Curtis wants details of the investigation. He says he's worried about Trina and needs help protecting his family.

Curtis accuses Jordan of keeping things from him, but she reminds him it's police work and he's not privy to it. Curtis gets all butthurt and leaves. Jordan declines her attendance on the wedding invitation.

Portia tells Stella she suggested that Marshall get genetic counseling, and tells them both that things have changed since the original diagnosis. Marshall doesn't want any more evaluations because he's at peace with his condition. Stella tells Portia to abide by Marshall's wishes.

Trina and Ava spend time together Christmas shopping at Rice Plaza until Rory joins them. Rory invites Trina to dinner for their three month anniversary and she agrees. Ava and Trina talk about Rory and what a great guy he is, but she admits she can't forget about Spencer. Ava says complicated men create chaos and need to be avoided.

Cyrus isn't happy when Spencer gives him the cold shoulder and hopes Spencer understands which side of the family he can trust. Spencer doesn't believe Cyrus' accusation that Victor took the hit out on Laura. Cyrus quotes his religious passages while proclaiming himself the better great uncle.

Cyrus has a gift for Spencer to give to Trina, but Spencer says he can't give it to her because he needs to stay away from her. Cyrus gives him the gift and tells him to follow his heart. Victor arrives with news for Spencer.

Eileen updates Victor with news that Holly has a long recovery ahead of her and the necklace was destroyed in the fire. Victor tells Eileen to continue to keep Laura distracted.

Jeff pays Heather a visit at Spring Ridge to tell her to stay away from his family. Heather counters that Jeff doesn't care about his grandkids and wasn't there for Elizabeth. After he leaves, Heather taunts Ryan before leaving.

Alexis asks Finn how things are with Elizabeth. Finn tells her Reiko had her affair with Jeff. He says there is more to it, which includes Elizabeth and how she's processing it. Finn says he and Elizabeth haven't connected in weeks.

Finn's also upset that the day Esme attacked Elizabeth on the pier, she was going to see Nikolas, and he doesn't understand why she would turn to him. Alexis wonders at the coincidence of Elizabeth and Esme being on the pier at the same time. She questions where Esme is now.

Curtis meets with Alexis so they can work together to find out what the PCPD is keeping from them.

Nikolas summons Elizabeth because something is wrong with Esme and they find the empty bottle of prenatal vitamins. Elizabeth says she'll have to pump Esme's stomach, which snaps Esme out of her fake out again.

Nikolas and Esme needle each other until she notices that Elizabeth seems to be wondering about the two of them. Esme tells Elizabeth to ask Nikolas what happened on the parapet that day. Nikolas gets upset when Esme brings up Ava, which also piques Elizabeth's interest. Nikolas dodges and Liz leaves to pick up more vitamins.

Esme tells Nikolas she wants a Christmas tree to decorate, but he refuses. She gives a sob story of her sad childhood and how the best afternoon of her life was the one time she went to get a tree with a friend. Nikolas walks out. Esme promises Conscience Ryan she has a plan.

Finn shows up at Wyndemere.

