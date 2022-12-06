The Bay Season 7 to Premiere December 19

The Bay is coming soon! The show's seventh season will debut on Dec. 19, per Deadline.

Series creator, director, and showrunner Gregori J. Martin stated:

Growing up watching American daytime dramas in a Latino household where telenovelas were also a big part of our upbringing, I’ve always wanted to combine these two worlds and feel our creative team really helped accomplish that in these latest episodes.

Co-writer and EP Wendy Riche said:

The huge success of The Bay is attributed to Gregori’s inspired vision, his genuine love of the soap opera genre and his inherent understanding of serialized storytelling. The Bay always delivers intimate dramatic stories, romance and mystery while exploring the complexity of the human condition. I’m always excited to dive into writing with Gregori because of his fearless and bold approach to traditional soap storytelling.

The Bay recently wrapped its centennial episode, which will be out early next year. And fans can catch up on all the drama by watching past episodes on weekdays at 3 PM EST on Popstar! TV.