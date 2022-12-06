James Hyde

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Little Ditty 'Bout Jack, Diane and Jeremy: Diane comes face to face with Jeremy Stark (dun, dun, dunnnnn!). They greet each other with understandable tension. He explains he was just released from prison and walks in. He was bummed she didn’t come to see him while he was inside.

Just then, Jack arrives home and they are introduced. Diane is clearly thrown and Jack clearly doesn’t know who Jeremy is. She makes excuses and sends him away, but Jack doesn’t get the hint and invites him to stay. Jeremy informs Jack that he knew her in L.A. when she went by Taylor. He’s in Genoa City for business. Jeremy takes his leave, but not before Jack asks how he knew Diane would be at his house. He said it was a lucky guess, based on the knowledge that Diane is now a grandmother.

After Jeremy exits, Diane looks sick to her stomach and Jack embraces her. Diane can’t believe how Jeremy has the nerve to show up and mention Harrison. Jack agrees it’s unnerving, but assures her that no one will be harmed as long as he’s around. Diane doubles down saying someone clearly tipped Stark off to her location - and they both know who. Jack tries to slow her roll, but Diane says the trifecta of evil can’t be allowed to get away with this travesty - “those bitches have gone too far!” (YOU TELL HIM, DIANE!).

Beautiful Disaster: Phyllis, Summer, and Kyle arrive at Society. Summer leaves Phyllis with Kyle (why?) when she sees Nicholas drinking alone. He says he had a row with Victor and is trying to relax. Summer gets snarky and asks if he wants to join them for their fun, peaceful dinner. She says she needs a buffer and it totally falls under the list of family duties. He scoffs at her pulling the father card, but decides to join.

They discuss Marchetti when Nicholas quickly assumes their work relationship must be filled with contention. He doubles down wondering if everyone is feeling peaceful with her working there - including Diane? (I love tipsy Nicholas being messy!). Phyllis says things have been great with Diane (um…). Nicholas apologizes saying he didn’t mean to cause trouble - since that’s usually Phyllis job (Can Nicholas be tipsy all the time?). Before things can go further left, Nicholas quickly exits.

Outside, Nicholas runs into Jack and Diane. She hurries in (Oh Lord) and Jack quickly chases after her. Diane immediately walks up to Phyllis and tells her what she’s trying to do will never work. Jack pulls her away to their own table leaving Summer to ask what the hell is going on - and Kyle to look like he already knows.

Kyle joins Jack and Diane wondering what’s happening. Diane fills him in on Jeremy and he briefly questions if she’s sure of Phyllis’ involvement. She tells him to stay away from Stark. Kyle wants to have her back, but Jack backs Diane up telling him to steer clear. With that, Jack gets Diane the hell outta there…but not before staring a very satisfied Phyllis down as he leaves.

One Last Time… Sally and Adam are kissing and undressing with a soundtrack behind them. Suddenly, their half-nekkid and in bed - soundtrack continues. They finish their tryst (and the soundtrack) as Sally tells him this will be their last nekkid time (with or without a soundtrack). Sally thinks their connection was off this time. They’ve lost something they can’t get back (is she toying with him?). Sally goes on to thank him for showing her kindness and belief. He helped her see herself in a different light. Neither of them regret anything. Sally says they have to let each other go so they can find their true happiness (please tell me Sally is going to grin after Adam leaves while she pops a bottle!). Adam really thought they could work, but Sally thinks maybe this was all they were meant to have. Adam is desperate saying his feelings are real. Sally says hers are too, but love changes (surely this is a power move).

Crimson Lights Therapy Center: Sharon is cleaning up at Crimson Lights when she sees Chance being all pensive and tragic. She offers up her listening skills if she can help. Chance says he’s not ready to talk. Just as Sharon walks away, he blurts out that things are over with Abby - they’re getting a divorce. Sharon quickly returns and takes a seat (Sharon should start charging a service fee for therapy). Chance unloads thinking he probably shouldn’t have married Abby in the first place. Sharon wonders if he still plans on being involved in Dom’s life. He looks at her like she’s grown two heads saying there’s no question. Chance apologizes and says everything is still up in the air. They haven’t talked about any of this stuff. Sharon, unknowingly, says they have the benefit of Devon who they could use as a go between. As Chance tries to hide his pained look, Victor arrives.

Endings:

-Chance approaches Victor and is asked if he’s spoken to Abby. Chance says he has but won’t be pleased with the outcome… and leaves. Sharon tells Victor there might be more to the story.

-Kyle returns to the table and GOES IN on Phyllis. He tells her that there’s more at stake here than her “delicate ego”. She’s put his family in danger and he has to go fix it. Summer stares at Phyllis before chasing after Kyle - all the while, Phyllis is still grinning.

-When Summer catches up with Kyle, he tells her that Jeremy is out of prison and came to the Abbott mansion. According to Diane, Phyllis sent him there. Phyllis walks outside and Summer quickly tells her Diane wasn’t freaking out over nothing. She is and believes Phyllis unleashed Jeremy on their family.

-Diane and Jack arrive home where she apologizes for forcing his hand in public. Jack tells her to calm down. She’s already bouncing back like she always does - and they embrace.

-Sally and Adam get dressed and he tells her she deserves the world. They kiss and he leaves running into Nicholas… who opens the door and finds Sally in tears next to a bed with very rumpled sheets…

-Tucker arrives at Society, orders a drink and gets a text that Jeremy has arrived in town.

-Jeremy sits in his hotel room, enjoying a cocktail, and reading his tablet. He acknowledges aloud that Talia has done her research. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Kyle who demands that he leave Diane Jenkins alone.

