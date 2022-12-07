Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn’s Office: Steffy is freaked out that Finn thinks Sheila is still alive (while I am freaked out that Detective Sanchez brought Finn A HUMAN BODY PART!). Finn thinks Sheila faked her own death (it’s been four months, dude…). Steffy recounts all the things the police found, but Finn thinks the toe doesn’t look like an animal attack. Faking her own death was her only way out.

Finn takes the toe and puts it under a microscope IN HIS OFFICE. Steffy decides to stay because they need to know the truth. Finn is positive Sheila cut off her own toe. He calls Jim (his medical buddy?) to confirm his suspicions about the toe. Jim agrees (Thank heavens for Jim) and Finn tells Steffy. She can’t believe it so Finn has Steffy look through the microscope. Steffy agrees with Finn’s assessment.

The Storage Closet: Sheila looks down at her toe and says she would do anything to be with her son. Deacon arrives at the storage closet with a six pack. Sheila hopes his excursion has helped him clear the demons out of his head. He says he cares about her, but she has to face facts - Sheila is going to get caught and take him down with her. Sheila can’t believe Deacon is so selfish (HAHAHAHA!). Deacon is sorry, but if she doesn’t turn herself in, he’s going to do it for her. (Poor, stupid, Deacon.)

Forrester Creations: Hope enters the central Forrester office and immediately lays into Thomas. She can’t believe he can show his face when he did what he did. Thomas asks if she is willing to listen. Hope goes all Tyra Banks on him, “WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU!” Thomas tries to explain that his family was coming back together. Hope counters by saying so you just had to find a way to get my mother out of the way. Thomas does a wash/rinse/repeat of how hideous Brooke is and how much damage she’s done (blah, blah, blah).

Hope wonders if Thomas has considered how awful Steffy must have felt calling out his tricks at the wedding. Thomas says Ridge loves Taylor so there was no trick - for the love. FINALLY, Hope rails at him for using Douglas in his deceit. However, because Thomas didn’t intend for Douglas to be involved, everyone should just leave that alone. He takes full on manipulative mode and says that his entire family isn’t speaking to him, but everything would be all better if Hope could just forgive him. He doesn’t want to lose their connection.

Hope doubles down about Douglas wondering if Thomas ever thought about the impact of the CPS call. The call may have been fake, but Douglas was questioned and could have been removed from the home. Thomas says that never would have happened. Hope keeps the pressure on, saying Douglas understands what Thomas did was wrong, why doesn’t he? In fact, Douglas doesn’t even want to see Thomas. He doesn’t believe her. Thomas again says he didn’t mean for Douglas to be involved and if it wasn’t for Donna… Hope stops him cold and screams, “STOP!” She is flabbergasted that Douglas and Thomas are related. Douglas’ first instinct is to tell the truth and his is to lie (wait til she finds out he forged the letter from poor, dead, Caroline saying that she wanted Thomas to be with Hope and raise Douglas).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Believes Sheila is Alive

Endings:

-Hope thinks Thomas manipulated her - using her belief in him to blind her to the truth (you had a wee role in that process, as well). Thomas counters by simply saying he has changed. Hope can’t believe he’s still riding this same wave. How could she ever forgive him. Maybe she could have stopped her family’s heartbreak had she not let her guard down. THEN, there’s the kiss. Thomas thought they weren’t going to talk about that again. Hope is ready to broach the topic now that Thomas has gone rogue. He shades Liam by saying that unlike other men, he can only love one woman (or mannequin) and he loves her. Hope saunters up to him and slowly says, “And. I. Love… Liam. Never you.” Further, she can’t even fathom working with him again. With that, she exits. Left alone, Thomas still says he didn’t have a chance to explain (REALLY?).

-Sheila is donning her wig while Deacon can’t believe she’s leaving. She exits with only the wig cap on.

-Steffy is FREAKED OUT and asks Finn what they’re going to do. Finn says they have to tell the police. He thinks they can fix this. Sheila doesn’t know she’s been figured out, which gives them the upper hand (Oh, sweet, ignorant, Finn…). Sheila will go to prison for the rest of her life.

-Just outside the storage closet,, Sheila has put on a TON of makeup, a blonde wig, and what appears to be lip plumper. Whilst straightening her wig, she hears Deacon’s voice (probably from inside) saying she has no way out. Sheila sort of appears to break the fourth wall, stares straight into the camera, and says “there’s always a way out.”

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!