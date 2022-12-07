Booked and Busy: Guiding Light Grad Nia Long Headlines 'Best Man' Series and Two Films
Big things are coming for Guiding Light's Nia Long (ex-Kat). The actress is starring in a highly-anticipated new Peacock series and two films. Elsewhere, soap alums anchor sequels to Hallmark's hit The Wedding Veil trilogy.
All My Children
- Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) appears in Echo 3 Episode 4, out now on AppleTV+
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) kicks off The Wedding Veil trilogy sequels with The Wedding Expectations, premiering on Hallmark on Jan. 7
Another World
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) stars in a new ad for Pepsi called "Pilk and Cookies"
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget) will guest star as Kathleen Baylis on So Help Me Todd, airing Jan. 5 on CBS at 9 PM EST
Days of Our Lives
- Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) and Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) headline the Hallmark film The Wedding Veil Journey, premiering Jan. 21
- Zach Tinker (Sonny) will guest star as Warren Bart on CSI: Vegas, airing Jan. 5 on CBS at 10 PM EST
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) will voice the characters Talia al Ghul and Martha Wayne in the 1920s-set film Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, expected out in 2023
Guiding Light
- Nia Long (ex-Kat) stars in the forthcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapter (available Dec. 22), the thriller Missing, and the comedy You People
- Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus), who recently signed with WME, will star in: HBO's series The Last of Us, out Jan. 15, the Apple+ anthology Extrapolations, and the indie flick Ponyboi