Booked and Busy: Guiding Light Grad Nia Long Headlines 'Best Man' Series and Two Films

Big things are coming for Guiding Light's Nia Long (ex-Kat). The actress is starring in a highly-anticipated new Peacock series and two films. Elsewhere, soap alums anchor sequels to Hallmark's hit The Wedding Veil trilogy.

All My Children

Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) appears in Echo 3 Episode 4, out now on AppleTV+

(ex-Jason) appears in Echo 3 Episode 4, out now on AppleTV+ Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) kicks off The Wedding Veil trilogy sequels with The Wedding Expectations, premiering on Hallmark on Jan. 7

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) stars in a new ad for Pepsi called "Pilk and Cookies"

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget) will guest star as Kathleen Baylis on So Help Me Todd, airing Jan. 5 on CBS at 9 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) and Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) headline the Hallmark film The Wedding Veil Journey, premiering Jan. 21

(ex-Sami) and (ex-Nicholas) headline the Hallmark film The Wedding Veil Journey, premiering Jan. 21 Zach Tinker (Sonny) will guest star as Warren Bart on CSI: Vegas, airing Jan. 5 on CBS at 10 PM EST

(Sonny) will guest star as Warren Bart on CSI: Vegas, airing Jan. 5 on CBS at 10 PM EST Emily O'Brien (Gwen) will voice the characters Talia al Ghul and Martha Wayne in the 1920s-set film Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, expected out in 2023

Guiding Light